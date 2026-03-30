Our builder wants to start work but our site is waterlogged. Should we wait for it to dry out?

We live in a rural part of Co Wicklow and are about to start building a small bungalow or “granny flat” for my wife’s dad. Our builder is keen to get going, but given the ground is waterlogged due to the constant rain I’m wondering if we should hold off until the ground dries out. Does it matter? Any advice appreciated.

Before construction begins, it is important to be clear about exactly what is proposed. The reference to building “a small bungalow or granny flat” suggests there may still be some uncertainty about the nature of the development. In planning terms, that distinction matters. A standalone dwelling or granny flat will generally require planning permission unless it forms part of an extension or ancillary accommodation that meets specific exemption criteria.

Before proceeding, you should confirm that the necessary planning permission is in place, or that the proposal qualifies as exempted development. This can usually be clarified with your local planning authority; your chartered building surveyor, architect or engineer should be able to advise. Where there is any doubt, it is possible to apply to the planning authority for a declaration of exemption, which provides a formal determination on whether planning permission is required.

If planning permission has been granted, there may also be building control obligations to address before works begin. In many cases, a commencement notice must be submitted to the local authority through the Building Control Management System at least 14 days before construction starts. Your design professional or assigned certifier can advise whether this requirement applies and assist with preparing the necessary documentation.

Turning to the issue of the waterlogged ground, persistent rainfall is a common challenge on Irish construction sites and can affect early stages such as excavation and foundation works. While it does not automatically mean construction must stop, the ground conditions should be properly assessed before proceeding.

Damian King is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Often the surface layer of soil becomes saturated during prolonged wet weather. As this topsoil typically needs to be stripped from the site anyway, conditions may improve once excavation begins and appropriate drainage and water management measures are put in place. In some cases, trial holes or a basic site investigation may also be advisable so the designer can better understand the ground conditions and confirm the appropriate foundation design.

However, working in very wet conditions can create practical and safety challenges. Excavations may become unstable, water can accumulate quickly in foundation trenches, and machinery may struggle to operate safely on saturated ground. These risks should be considered as part of the project’s health and safety planning.

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Ultimately, the decision about when to start should be guided by the project designer in consultation with the contractor. If conditions can be managed with appropriate drainage or pumping, work may proceed. If the ground is excessively saturated, waiting for improved weather may help avoid unnecessary complications and costs.

Damian King is a Chartered Building Surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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