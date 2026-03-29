How to not have a kitchen nightmare when you renovate this all-important room

The key to good kitchen functionality is making sure that all the essential elements of the space are in harmony with each other. This kitchen has Neff appliances.

It is the beating heart of all our homes, the place were meals are prepared, families and friends get together, plans are made and problems are solved, but for some people, their kitchens are not working for their families.

This could be down to the layout, the equipment or even something as minor as the colour scheme which is striking a discordant note within the household.

“People should expect more from their kitchens. It is one of the most important spaces in any home, and it’s not enough for it to simply look beautiful. A kitchen should be custom-built to bring people together, a space that genuinely supports and enriches life, every single day,” says Kevin Fearon, kitchen designer and managing director of Fearon Bros.

He says that the key to good kitchen functionality is making sure that all the essential elements of the space are in harmony with each other.

'People should expect more from their kitchens,' says Kevin Fearon. Photograph: Colum Lynch

“We use the term ‘working triangle’ to describe the integral space in the kitchen, which encompasses three main focal points – where you cook, clean and access your food,” he says.

“Your cooker, fridge, and sink areas need to be in proximity otherwise the kitchen just doesn’t flow, so we always aim to merge practicality with aesthetic. And it’s important that people don’t lose sight of how they actually move and live, while, at the same time, keeping design in mind.

“Poor wall planning is another mistake we see regularly. People get excited about room size and forget that doors and windows dictate where everything can go.

“Get that wrong and you might have a generous kitchen but limited options for appliances – which affects both the flow and how effectively you’re able to use it.”

Drawers beat doors

An issue with “over-cabinetry”, or covering every wall with cupboards without proper intention, can also be a problem.

“In our experience, drawers beat doors for accessibility every time, and one well-considered pantry cabinet will serve you far better than a row of small wall units,” he says. “Working with the right artisan, you can design hidden storage which maximises your space perfectly without compromising on a beautiful finish.”

According to the design expert, the clearest sign that a kitchen needs remodelling is when the layout stops working for how people live their lives.

“This could be that there is no preparation space, appliances are blocking natural flow, or a space simply isn’t being used to its full potential,” he says. “When your kitchen is getting in the way of daily life rather than supporting it, that’s your sign.

Kevin Fearon kitchen with a hidden bar. Photograph: Brandon Schuster

“Storage and worktop space are the other giveaways – so if you’re consistently fighting for room, the kitchen likely wasn’t planned with your household’s specific needs in mind.

“We try to encourage our clients to think of both now and next – for example, if they are planning a family or there is a likelihood someone will work from home. A good kitchen designer will help to keep those considerations in mind and build for the future as well as your current needs.”

So a remodel shouldn’t be purely cosmetic then – it’s an opportunity to completely reimagine how the space feels and functions for your family, both now and in the future.

Overthink this room

Emma Butler of White Meadow Interiors agrees and says that people often rush into a design after seeing something they like online – but kitchens cannot be decided on a whim.

“You have to really overthink this room,” she says. “Kitchens are expensive and if they are done right, they should last you 20 years or more. This is why using quality material is vital – so, don’t compromise on these things when you are planning your dream kitchen. Layout is also vital – it might sound basic but people often overlook the importance of the classic working triangle between the hob, sink and fridge, which keeps movement efficient and flowing.

“Islands can also be an area where people go wrong, as although a big oversized centrepiece looks really impressive, it can overwhelm a room if there isn’t at least a metre of clearance around them. And if possible, try to avoid placing your sink on the island because your washing up will always be on show.”

Designer Emma Butler says people shouldn't rush into a design after seeing something they like online.

Storage, she says, is another area which should be considered in detail.

“Make use of all the space you have and try keep as much of your appliances behind the cabinets and don’t leave them until too late in the design process as this may force awkward compromises in cabinetry or ventilation,” says the Carlow based expert.

Butler also favours deep drawers and tall cabinetry over too many open shelves, to avoid the space looking “cluttered and impractical”.

Knowing when your kitchen needs to be upgraded is when it starts to feel unworkable, or when it begins to show signs of age.

“A kitchen often shows its age long before it actually falls apart, and the first warning sign is usually the layout – when the space simply no longer supports how you live,” says Butler.

“Structural issues follow close behind – and when cleaning becomes a battle against grubby grout, worn laminate, scratched worktops, yellowing cabinets, and poor ventilation, it’s clear the kitchen has reached the point where a refresh won’t cut it – it needs a rethink.”

A statement kitchen island from Emma Butler.

New kitchens don’t come cheap but Fearon, whose clients are based across the island of Ireland, says that for a full remodelling job, prices would begin around €25,000, but a simple refresh, which might involve the painting cabinets and replacing of hardware, would cost between €3,000 – and €6,000.

Butler says that the cost of a new kitchen can vary quite a bit depending on the size of the space and the materials you choose, but most standard kitchens tend to fall somewhere between €10,000 and €18,000.

And for those who have their sights set on something very high tech or fully bespoke, budgets of €20,000 to €40,000 and upwards are common.

Cost-effective

But, for anyone who just wants to freshen things up without committing to a full renovation, she agrees that there are plenty of affordable options, ranging from €800 to €3,000 for painting. A more substantial refresh to include new worktops, a sink, tap and splash back “usually lands between €3,000 and €8,000, giving the kitchen a whole new look without the cost of starting from scratch”.

“Painting cabinetry is one of the most cost-effective and transformative changes you can make as the difference is immediately noticeable,” says Fearon. “Paired with new handles and hardware, it can feel like an entirely different kitchen without the full investment of a remodel. Lighting is also massively underestimated – and switching to LED makes a real difference in cultivating a warm, inviting area of your home rather than just a functional workspace.

“If budget allows, new worktops in quartz or granite will elevate the whole room considerably. It is one of those finishing touches which changes how everything else is perceived,” he adds.

Butler suggests using different handles for different doors, such as knobs on top cupboards, cups on drawers and long pulls on lower drawers, to give a designer look, when on a budget.

“It’s also good to declutter the worktops and walls as much as possible, then add some nice art and decorative items like a plant and a chopping board,” she says.

“If budget allows, you can update the lighting, whether through brighter bulbs, new pendants, or under‑cabinet strips – as this can dramatically improve function and mood. These upgrades don’t require a large budget, but they can make a kitchen feel cleaner, and fresher.”

A new Siematics design from Arena Kitchens.

Earthy tones

As with everything else, kitchen designs change and when it comes to current trends, Fearon says that natural materials along with high tech appliances are very popular.

“Warm, earthy tones, like mushroom, soft brown, and sage green, are leading the way,” he says. “Grey has had its moment, but clients are increasingly drawn to palettes that feel more natural, considered, and lived in.

“Natural materials and statement worktops are gaining real momentum too, while sleek, new-tech appliances are also finding their way into kitchens.”

Designers also point to the trend for hidden rooms, such as concealed pantries or utility spaces, as they strike that perfect balance of functionality and thoughtful design.

“Also, with so many people now working from home, we’re regularly being asked to incorporate discreet, well-designed workspaces that integrate naturally into the kitchen environment – spaces that work just as hard during the day as they do when it’s time to cook and gather in the evening,” says Fearon.

The ‘don’ts’ of good kitchen design

Sara Cosgrove

Former Home of the Year judge, designer Sara Cosgrove, says the biggest kitchen mistakes she sees are when homeowners design for a certain “look” rather than designing for how they live and cook.

So here’s some tips on what you shouldn’t do:

Treat appliances as an afterthought

Don’t leave it too late in the renovation process. “Appliance placement is where many renovations quietly unravel,” she explains. For those with a top of the range budget, the NEFF Slide & Hide oven has a fully retractable door is a strong example of design thinking applied to real-world problems prevents doors clashing with islands or blocking circulation in tighter spaces

Chase trends

Handleless cabinetry, open shelving and oversized statement islands may look impressive in images, but they do not always suit everyday use.

“The most common mistake I see is designing for how a kitchen looks rather than how it works,” Cosgrove says.

Neglect lighting

“A row of pendants is not a lighting plan,” says Cosgrove. Layered task lighting, integrated cabinet lighting, ambient light and accent lighting all play a role in creating a kitchen that functions properly throughout the day and evening.

Overlook everyday finishes

Finally, consider the finishes and surfaces that you will interact with daily.

“The details you touch and use everyday matter more than people realise,” says Cosgrove. Ease of cleaning, durability and tactility all contribute to how a kitchen performs over time.