Donald Trump says US could seize Iran’s Kharg Island as troop numbers rise

Donald Trump has said he wants to “take the oil in Iran” and could seize the export hub of Kharg Island, as the US sends thousands of troops to the Middle East.

The US president said his “preference would be to take the oil”, comparing the potential move to Venezuela, where the US intends to control the oil industry “indefinitely” following its capture of strongman leader Nicolás Maduro in January.

The president’s comments come as the US-Israeli war against Iran has thrust the Middle East into crisis and sent the price of oil surging by more than 50 per cent in a month. Brent crude rose above $116 a barrel on Monday morning in Asia, near its highest level since the conflict began.

Trump told the Financial Times: “To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people.”

Such a move would involve seizing Kharg Island through which most of Iran’s oil is exported.

Trump has been beefing up US forces in the region, with the Pentagon ordering the deployment of 10,000 troops trained to seize and hold land. About 3,500 troops arrived in the region on Friday, including roughly 2,200 Marines. Another 2,200 Marines are en route, while thousands of troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have also been ordered to the region.

But an assault on the export hub would be risky, raising the chances of more US casualties and extending the cost and duration of the war.

“Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump said. “It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while.”

Asked about the state of Iranian defence on Kharg Island he said: “I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily.”

The conflict has broadened in recent days, with an attack on an airbase in Saudi Arabia on Friday wounding 12 American troops and damaging a $270 million (235 million) US E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft. Houthi rebels in Yemen also fired a ballistic missile at Israel, threatening a new phase of escalation that analysts said could worsen the global energy crisis.

However, despite his threats to seize Iranian oil production, Trump stressed that indirect talks between the US and Iran via Pakistani “emissaries” were progressing well. Trump has set a deadline of April 6th for Iran to accept a deal ending the war or face US strikes on its energy sector.

When asked whether a ceasefire deal could be reached in the coming days that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil usually flows, Trump declined to offer specific details.

“We’ve got about 3,000 targets left – we’ve bombed 13,000 targets – and another couple of thousand targets to go,” he said. “A deal could be made fairly quickly.”

Last week, he said that Iran had permitted 10 Pakistan-flagged oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a “present” to the White House. The number of tankers had now been doubled to 20, said, which was not possible to immediately verify.

“They gave us 10,” he said. “Now they’re giving 20 and the 20 have already started and they’re going right up the middle of the Strait.”

Trump added that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker and one of the country’s top wartime leaders, had authorised the additional tankers.

“He’s the one who authorised the ships to me,” Trump said. “Remember I said they’re giving me a present? And everyone said: ‘What’s the present? Bulls**t.’ When they heard about that they kept their mouth shut and the negotiations are going very well.”

Trump also claimed that Iran had already had “regime change” after Iran’s long-time supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and many other senior officials were killed at the start of the war and in strikes that followed.

“The people we’re dealing with are a totally different group of people ... [They] are very professional,” Trump said.

Trump also reiterated his claims that Mojtaba Khamenei, Khamenei’s son and Iran’s new supreme leader, could be either dead or severely injured.

“The son is either dead or in extremely bad shape,” Trump said. “We’ve not heard from him at all. He’s gone.”

Tehran has insisted the head of state is safe and well after his absence from the public eye fuelled speculation he had been badly injured.

Additional reporting by James Politi and Steff Chávez in Washington

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026