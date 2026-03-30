Stocks drop, oil rises amid fears of widening Iran war

Japan's Nikkei tumbled over five per cent in early trade March 30 and South Korea's Kospi was down more than four per cent after the price of oil rose again with no end in sight for the war in the Middle East. Photograph: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP via Getty Images

Stocks extended a sell-off, and oil rose on Monday morning as Iran-backed Houthi forces entered the Middle East conflict and an expanded US military presence raised concerns about a prolonged confrontation.

A gauge of Asian shares fell 2.1 per cent on concern that higher crude oil prices will weigh on economic growth.

Contracts for the S&P 500 Index erased earlier losses and edged up 0.1 per cent, indicating some of the selling pressure may be easing. European equity-index futures were also well off their session lows, trading 0.7 per cent lower.

Some of that was helped by Brent crude coming off session highs to advance 2.1 per cent and trade below $115 (€99.89) a barrel.

Oil has risen about 90 per cent this year. Aluminium climbed as much as 6 per cent after Iran attacked two production sites in the Middle East as the conflict entered its fifth week.

The renewed market turmoil came as additional US troops arrived in the Middle East, fanning fears of a risky ground attack on Iran. Us president Donald Trump is weighing a military operation to extract uranium from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported. Trump has not decided on whether to give the order, it said.

“Markets spent a month pricing a short, contained conflict,” said Hebe Chen, senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime.

“That wishful optimism has now broken with the Houthis’ entry over the weekend. The playbook is being rewritten from this week as prolonged war risk becomes increasingly credible.”

After weeks of resilience amid extreme volatility driven by turmoil in crude oil markets, risk assets have begun to show signs of capitulation in recent sessions. Traders are also gauging how prolonged elevated energy costs may affect global growth and whether they will convince policymakers to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Meanwhile, Trump said the country had good negotiations with Iran and the Islamic Republic “gave” the US most of the 15 demands it issued to Tehran to end the war. Publicly, Iran has rejected the US’s 15-point list of ceasefire terms.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday, Trump said he wants to “take the oil in Iran” and could seize the export hub of Kharg Island, a move that could trigger significant retaliation from Tehran. Earlier this month, the US struck military sites on the island.

“Claims from the US are almost always denied by the Iranian side, which says no such discussions are taking place,” Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities, said on Trump’s latest remarks.

“It would be more reassuring if there were clearer confirmation from Iran that it’s indeed engaging in negotiations with the United States.” – Bloomberg