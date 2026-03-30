Trump wants to ‘take the oil’ in Iran

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Trump has ‘no problem’ allowing Russian oil into Cuba

Donald Trump appeared to reverse course on blocking oil shipments to Cuba on Sunday, saying he had “no problem” with any country sending in crude as a Russian tanker neared a Cuban port with a badly needed shipment.

A sanctioned Russian vessel, ​part of the country’s “shadow fleet,” was just off the coast of eastern Cuba on Sunday, according to ship tracking data, and was expected to reach port on Monday, a lifeline for the country’s economy that has nearly ground to a halt under a de facto oil blockade imposed by Washington.

The US cut off Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba after toppling Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro on January 3rd, and Trump threatened to slap punishing tariffs on any other country that ​sent crude to Cuba. Mexico, the largest supplier to Cuba along with Venezuela, then halted its shipments.

A man carries buckets down a street in Havana, Cuba. Photo by Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

As a result, Cuba has not received an oil tanker in three months, exacerbating an energy crisis that has ⁠led to strict rationing of fuel and a series of blackouts across the country of 10 million people. Cuban health officials say the crisis has increased the mortality risk ‌for ‌Cuban ​cancer patients, especially children.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed sympathy for the Cuban people’s need for energy and said he was unconcerned with any assistance it might provide the Communist government in Havana because he predicted it would soon fall on its own.

“If a country ⁠wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem ​with that, whether it’s Russia or not,” Trump said.“Cuba is finished. They have a bad ​regime. They have very bad and corrupt leadership, and whether or not they get a boat of oil, it’s not going to matter.

“I’d prefer letting it in, whether it’s Russia or anybody ‌else, because the people need heat and cooling and all of the ​other things that you need.”

US considering mission to extract uranium from Iran

Donald Trump is weighing a military operation to extract nearly 1,000 pounds (454kg) of uranium from Iran, the Wall Street Journal is reporting, citing unnamed US officials.

The mission would likely put American forces inside the country for days or longer, the report says. It quotes the officials as saying the US president hadn’t made a decision on whether to go ahead, and that he was considering the danger to US troops.

But the president remains generally open to the idea, according to the officials, because it could help accomplish his central goal of preventing Iran from ever making a nuclear weapon.

The report could not be independently verified.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions during a news briefing in the White House. Photograph: Heather Diehl/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said any Pentagon preparations “does not mean the president has made a decision”, the WSJ report said.

The Pentagon did not comment and a spokesperson for US Central Command declined to comment.

Trump told reporters on Sunday night that Iran must do what the US demands or “they’re not going to have a country”, the report said.

Referring to Iran’s uranium, he said: “They’re going to give us the nuclear dust.”

Talks on how to end conflict held in Pakistan

As Mark Weiss reports from Jerusalem, regional powers held talks on Sunday in Pakistan to discuss how to end the Middle East war, now in its fifth week.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt met in Islamabad for the talks, but neither Iranian nor US diplomats were present in an indication of the significant gaps that remain between the sides.

The Iranian Kayhan newspaper, which is closely aligned with the regime leadership, outlined nine demands for ending the conflict but all appeared to be non-starters for Washington.

The demands included: a full withdrawal of US forces from the region; dismantling US bases in west Asia; lifting sanctions; releasing frozen Iranian assets; formally declaring the United States and Israel as aggressors while paying compensation; and Iranian control over maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel attacks regime sites across Tehran

The Israeli military has just said it is currently attacking the Iranian regime’s infrastructure “throughout Tehran”.

The brief post on X gave no further details.

צה"ל תוקף כעת תשתיות של משטר הטרור האיראני ברחבי טהרן — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 30, 2026

Trump wants to ‘take the oil’ in Iran

Good morning and welcome to our latest coverage of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

US president Donald Trump has said his “preference would be to take the oil” in Iran and that US forces could seize the Iranian export hub on Kharg Island, the Financial Times is reporting, as the US sends thousands of troops to the region.

In an interview with the FT on Sunday, he compared the potential move to Venezuela, where the US intends to control the oil industry “indefinitely” following its ousting of president Nicolás Maduro in January.

“To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” he said.

Such a move would involve seizing Kharg Island, through which most of Iran’s oil is exported, the FT report continues. But an assault on the export hub would be extremely risky, raising the chances of more US casualties and extending the cost and duration of the war.

“Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump said.

He also told the Financial Times that Iran had agreed to let through another 20 “big boats”, presumably tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as a concession. That ‌would ‌also ​seem to be a tacit recognition that Iran controls the Strait.