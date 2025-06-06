Address : Rose Cottage, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow Price : €1,695,000 Agent : George & Maguire Properties

The Glencap Road in Kilmacanogue winds up to Kilmacanogue GAA Club, and from there you can walk a scenic path up the northeast side of the Great Sugar Loaf mountain, with views out to Bray Head and the sea behind you. Halfway up Glencap Road is Rose Cottage, nestling cosily at the foot of the Sugar Loaf, surrounded by trees and greenery and with its own large back garden perfectly positioned for all-day sunlight.

Rose Cottage was originally built in the 1800s, but in 2013 the owners renovated and extended the house from top to bottom, reimagining the interiors to create a contemporary layout oozing style and character and with dollops of country chic. The downstairs is almost completely open-plan, cleverly divided into discrete, interconnected areas that flow smoothly into each other to allow for seamless family living.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, four with en suites, including the principal bedroom suite, which has a large picture window overlooking the beautiful back garden, and also has a dressingroom.

An added attraction for new owners is a charming guest cottage just across the courtyard, which would make an ideal guest lodge for weekend visitors, a granny flat, separate office or artist’s studio, or an income-generating rental property.

Rose Cottage measures 332sq m (3,573sq ft), with an additional space of 62sq m (667sq ft) in the guest cottage, and is on sale through George & Maguire asking €1.695 million.

Outside, the cottage retains a traditional whitewashed stone facade with upstairs dormer windows peeking out through the slate roof tiles. The cottage is in an L-shape, with the entrance on the short leg of the L. The covered front porch has a decorative tiled floor and a seating area, and leads in to an impressive hallway with double-height ceiling and solid wood flooring. As you walk up the feature staircase, you’ll be able to see the Sugar Loaf through the picture window. There’s a guest WC here and to the left is a large study/den.

To the right of the hallway, beyond crittal-style glass doors, is the main living space, running along the long stem of the L, beginning with a cosy livingroom area with light well above and windows on each side. From here you can see along the entire length of the cottage to the family room, diningroom and kitchen all the way out to the patio and back garden.

A solid wood floor runs through the entire living area, and a large wood-burning stove separates the livingroom from the family room. From here there’s a door to the side garden, and a good-sized utility room behind a country-style farmhouse door. The kitchen/diningroom has a beautiful bespoke Newcastle Design kitchen in solid oak and mahogany, and a large central island with a rich, dark volcanic stone worktop. Concertina doors running the full width of the kitchen open out on to the patio and the back garden, which has a long, sweeping lawn and numerous areas to relax and catch the sunshine throughout the day, including a seating and firepit area bordered by buxus hedging and a sundeck at the end of the garden.

Upstairs, the landing has views out to the Sugar Loaf via a picture window, and Velux windows bring more light in. The dual-aspect fifth bedroom has solid-wood flooring and bespoke window shutters. The main bathroom has an elegant Victorian standing bath and a decorative tiled floor. There are three more double bedrooms, each with solid wooden flooring, bespoke shutters and en suite, before you reach the very impressive principal bedroom suite, with its own inner hall, en suite and walk-in wardrobe. It too has solid wooden floors and bespoke shutters, with the added bonus of dual aspect and a large picture window overlooking the back garden.

All through the house, the taste and discernment of the owners is evident, from the small decorative touches to the high-end sanitary ware and elegant furnishings that look to the past while keeping a foot firmly in the present. The clever flow of the open-plan living space, with its architectural flourishes including split levels, layered lighting and subtle delineation of different areas, turns this cottage into a spacious, light-filled gem of country living. You could easily install internal doors if you really wanted to, but me, I’d prefer to go with the flow.