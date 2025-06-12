Address : Clonhugh Lodge, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath Price : €8,000,000 Agent : Savills & Goffs

There is something Gatsbyesque about the grounds of Clonhugh Lodge in Co Westmeath. Perhaps it is the path from the house to the garden fountain or the access to the water at the edge of the estate, but one thing is for certain: this Multyfarnham mansion would be a perfect place for a glitzy party.

It is owned by Philip Reynolds, entrepreneur and son of the late former taoiseach, Albert Reynolds. The house was built in 1997 shortly after he bought the site that was once part of the Clonhugh Demesne, where Lord Greville, member of parliament for Westmeath in the mid-1800s, once resided. The land was split it two, with Reynolds purchasing one half, and another buyer the other, on which the original Clonhugh Lodge still stands.

After decades of family life there, Reynolds has recently decided to let his part of the demesne go and is now selling the 45-hectare (111-acre) estate , with views out over Lough Owel, for €8 million through Savills.

It is located just off the N4, with a long, winding driveway taking you through the parklands and on to the house. At the end of the driveway you are greeted by the sight of the period-style mansion that comprises of six bedroom suites, a cinema, a swimming pool and staff accommodation.

Once inside the 1,115sq m (12,000sq ft) house, the feeling is more welcoming than intimidating. It’s clear it was built for a family and that every room has been well thought out to ensure it is used and not kept for special occasions. The fire in the hallway is roaring and the eye is immediately drawn to the lake views from the study straight ahead. The house was designed so all the main rooms face the lake, creating a flow through the ground floor, with one room seamlessly linking into another and Lough Owel always in sight.

From the left-hand side of the C2-rated house, the accommodation begins with a sunny breakfastroom off the kitchen. The kitchen itself comes with a double Aga and a walk-in wine cellar. Steps lead to an informal diningroom with a wall of windows and a polished timber floor. From here you enter the family room with a built-in television over a gas fire.

The rooms beyond this start to feel little bit more formal but nowhere near out-of-bounds. The diningroom has a beautiful marble fireplace and a dining table large enough to seat at least 10 guests. Double doors open into the study, which is at the centre of the house facing the entrance, where one could imagine sipping a pre-dinner drink in front of the fire.

The drawingroom is beside this, with floor-to-ceiling windows, an ornate fireplace and parquet flooring. The Hampton conservatory off the drawingroom was added in 2019; the owners love the extra space for parties, as it is large enough for a bar and grand piano, and also opens straight out to the gardens.

An extension was added to the house in 2010 to include the pool and spa area. This has a glass front so parents can keep an eye on kids without having to go poolside. There is a Jacuzzi, sauna and steamroom, as well as a gym that overlooks the pool, with changing rooms and a shower across the hall.

There is a bedroom on the ground floor of the new part of the building, with a marble staircase taking you up to the main bedroom. This suite comes with curved windows looking out over the gardens to the lake, and a separate lounge area. The walls are cushioned and there is a secret door into the en suite which follows through to two walk-in wardrobes.

Upstairs in the original build there are three more bedrooms set out around a rotunda-style landing. One is the original principal bedroom which has a large en suite, a dressingroom and space for a nursery off the main room. The curved staircase takes you back down to the main hallway.

The rooms at the non-lake side on the ground floor include an office, a guest bedroom and a home cinema with a little bar outside in the hall.

Prospective new owners will no doubt appreciate features such as the surround-sound system throughout the house, a commercial dishwasher hidden away in a utility off the kitchen and an outside walkway linking the second floor of the new part of the house to the other side.

Outside, the grounds are a mix of formal gardens, fields, woodland and a tennis court. A path leads down to Lough Owel and there are internal roads throughout, making it easy to get around.

Reynolds’s passion for horses is reflected in the equestrian facilities on the estate that include five stables, a tack room and a sand arena.

There is also a two-storey building for staff, an outdoor barbecue area and a Scandi-style hut with a firepit at the centre.

With the gates closed behind, the house and the grounds feel like they are a million miles away from civilisation. The reality , however, is that the village of Multyfarnham is five minutes away and Dublin Airport can be reached in an hour. The house is in fine condition and the gardens are meticulously kempt and a joy to walk around. There is no doubt that Jay Gatsby would approve.