How should we go about installing a loo under the stairs?

We live in small, terraced house with three beds and one bathroom, all of which are on the first floor. We are starting to think about toilet training our two-year-old and have realised we could really use a small loo on the ground floor. The issue is, we don’t have much space in which to put one. We wondered whether it is possible to install a WC under the stairs – a small toilet with a small sink is all we’d be looking for. Thank you in advance for your advice.

Virtually all rooms in a house, with the exception of kitchens and bathrooms are defined as habitable rooms. All habitable rooms are subject to strict regulations around minimum size, floor-to-ceiling heights, and so on, whereas non-habitable rooms – such as a WC – are not subject to the same strict restrictions. Accordingly, it is possible to fit in or “squeeze” one in to suit particular needs.

Having said that, the space must be functional and fit for purpose. From a practical perspective, the head height would have to be adequate so that the average person can stand up straight in line with the front edge of the toilet and the sink.

Understairs spaces come in all shapes and sizes, depending on the configuration and layout of the house and the staircase. In general, it is possible to fit in a reasonably sized WC under the stairs, and this is usually a good addition to a house. It is particularly beneficial in circumstances such as yours with a growing family.

The key thing is to have a reasonable head height together with an adequate width and length, and I would suggest that the minimum required head height should be 1800mm in front of the WC and the wash-hand basin. However, this could slope down to 1200mm at the lowest point, which should coincide with the flushing cistern/back of the WC.

You would also need a minimum width of 800mm for the space, and preferably 900mm. The minimum depth should be circa 1500mm. Clearly a larger size is preferred, but it really is a matter of maximising the space that you have available in the circumstances. A quick inspection by a competent builder/bathroom installer would reveal whether the space available is suitable for converting to a bathroom.

The other thing that you will need to consider is access to services and in particular to the underground drainage network. If the layout of the house is such that the staircase is adjacent to an external wall, then it is relatively easy to connect up to the drains.

However, if, as in many cases, the staircase is more central, you will find yourself having to dig up the floor in order to get a connection to the underground drains. That said, there are specialist pumped systems which can be used if there are difficulties accessing the drains.

You will also have to arrange plumbing and electrical services to the bathroom, but this is relatively easy to accommodate by routing services behind, floor, wall and ceiling linings.

While there are a number of instances where the space underneath the staircase is simply too small for a toilet, more often than not, adapting and converting this space is a feasible option.

Val O’Brien is a chartered building surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

