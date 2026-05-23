Bohemians goals, Shamrock Rovers regrets and Derry draws: Friday’s League of Ireland lessons

Dawson Devoy-inspired Bohs ready for mouthwatering Dublin derby

Bohemians line up against Shamrock Rovers on Monday night knowing a win will put them level on points with their Dublin rivals, which seems scarcely believable given how recently the Gypsies endured a nine-game winless run.

The floodgates have opened. Two goals from Ed McCarthy, one of them right up there with the best the League of Ireland will produce this season, were not enough for Galway United on Friday night in the face of an unshackled Bohs attack. At the heart of their good work, as usual, was Dawson Devoy.

In advance of joining up with the Irish squad for the first time next week, Devoy put on a show to help his club to a 4-2 win. Only a handful of League of Ireland players can impose themselves on a game as stylishly as Bohemians’ captain did in the first half at Eamonn Deacy Park, his movement too clever and his thinking too quick for Galway’s midfield.

He opened the scoring with a jink on the edge of the area, earning himself enough space to measure a curled effort just underneath Evan Watts’s crossbar. Moments later he was the provider, starting a move just outside his own box and bypassing a sea of maroon en route to the other end of the pitch. Devoy barely touched the ball in the middle third of that move, but dictated every step of the journey before retrieving it in the hole to pick out Douglas James-Taylor.

Alan Reynolds chose to withhold his talisman for the first of Ireland’s upcoming friendlies against Qatar on May 28th. He will be part of the group preparing for a game against Canada on June 6th, but crucially, Devoy will be available for Monday’s derby, as well as Friday’s game in Sligo.

Sligo defeat could force Bradley rethink

Contrary to Reynolds, Stephen Bradley has committed to allowing Shamrock Rovers’ budding internationals Adam Brennan and Ed McGinty to join up with the Irish squad at the earliest opportunity.

It could be a decision he regrets having watched his side fall to an extraordinary late 2-1 defeat at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday night. It was a tepid affair in which neither team found real rhythm, but we are well used to seeing the champions emerge from these sorts of situations with three points.

Carl McHugh’s winner came seven minutes into stoppage time, entirely against the run of play, as sloppy defending near the corner flag allowed Sligo Rovers to get bodies up the field and capitalise. McHugh’s finish was composed, and pushed John Russell’s men nine clear of bottom-placed Waterford.

Shamrock Rovers fans recall some good times during their team's loss to Sligo Rovers on Friday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

To make matters worse for the Hoops, injury doubts now hang over Jake Mulraney and Matt Healy before a game that could see them relinquish their lead at the top of the league to Bohemians. There is hardly a need to panic, but Bradley may be rethinking his generosity.

Shelbourne finally find Tolka win

It took getting as far as the halfway point of the League of Ireland season, but Shelbourne have finally found a Tolka Park victory.

Sean Boyd’s winner deep into stoppage time was merited, though Graham Coughlan’s Waterford came up with another resilient performance to back up their own first win of any sort this year against Drogheda on Monday.

It should come as no surprise that the key man for Shelbourne in their 2-1 win was Harry Wood. The architect of the opening goal, it was his cross in stoppage time that eventually landed at Boyd’s feet. In a season not short of flat Shels performances, Wood has continued to play to an outstanding level. He is a talented creative force but it’s the Englishman’s tenacious work rate that really endears him to Shelbourne fans.

McClean returns as Derry draw yet again

After he revealed the pain he was putting himself through to play League of Ireland football last month, it was uplifting to see James McClean back in a Derry shirt as his side hosted St Pat’s on Friday night.

The game itself was low on quality with few chances at either end. For Derry, a 0-0 means they have drawn a remarkable nine of 18 games. Pat’s, who were below their usual standards, can at least view the result as a point surprisingly gained on the league leaders.

Derry nearly had a sound-system error to thank for a late winner. As the game crawled into its 94th minute, The Undertones’s Teenage Kicks began blaring through the Celtic Park PA, with Feargal Sharkey’s quavering tenor seeming to temporarily unsettle St Pat’s.

A plain enough long throw-in caught them off guard, landing at the feet of Derry substitute Henry Rylah, who swivelled and fired first time. Sadly for Rylah, Joseph Anang proved so hard to beat.

Drogheda rally to earn Louth derby draw

The Louth derby presents a clash of styles these days, with ball-playing, expansive Dundalk pitted against the archetypally well-drilled Drogheda United.

Both sides enjoyed spells of dominance on Friday at Sullivan and Lambe Park. Dundalk may be the more disappointed of the two, having led just 1-0 at half-time despite looking very comfortable in the first half. They lost Daryl Horgan to injury at the break, which proved to be a turning point.

An equalising goal from centre-half Leo Burney set up a back and forth last half hour, with neither team able to take advantage of half-chances in the closing stages. The result kept Dundalk in fourth spot, now five adrift of third-placed Bohemians.