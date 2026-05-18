The person looking to buy my house wants a €75,000 discount. What should I do?

It's a good idea to check that a building surveyor is registered and chartered, as this reflects their experience and qualifications, and sets out standards and codes of conduct

A potential buyer has requested €75,000 off the asking price of my property due to “required work” suggested in the surveyor’s report he commissioned. I am concerned about the report’s authenticity, as multiple issues listed are blatantly incorrect and are not open to interpretation. For example, he flagged the potential strain of both showers being electric, yet one is gas, not electric. The report claimed my patio doors don’t open, but they do. I simply asked the surveyor not to use them during heavy rain, as I didn’t want him to bring mud into the room, and I asked him to exit using the kitchen doors instead. I would rather not sell to this person any more, as I am wary of what would appear to be a fraudulent surveyor’s report. What should I do if I come up against something similar again?

Yes, this is a common issue, particularly in a buyer’s market, though that is not the case at present. You need to ask yourself a few questions: is the asking price right, allowing for those alleged defects? Would the underbidder raise the same issues? How quickly do you want to sell?

An initial approach may be to call their bluff and state that the price stands, though that is easier if you have the luxury of an underbidder.

First, check that the building surveyor is registered and chartered, as this reflects their experience and qualifications, and sets out the standards and codes of conduct. The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (scsi.ie/find) has a list of chartered building surveyors publicly available on its website. It will also facilitate and deal with complaints against registered surveyors and members, should something go wrong.

You should also request a detailed breakdown of the €75,000. It may be prudent to engage your own surveyor, or a trusted local builder, to review the claims. If the costs are broadly justified, you can then decide to negotiate, perhaps meeting somewhere in the middle.

If there is doubt over specific items, for example the showers, an electrical certificate may resolve this.

You may need to prepare yourself for the possibility that the potential purchaser’s surveyor is correct and the estimate of work reasonably reflects what is required. You then have two options: arrange to have the work done yourself or allow a discount on the purchase price. You may be better off agreeing to a discount, as once your builder starts, additional issues can emerge and costs can soar. Back to the trusted builder.

I’ve always been an advocate of the Vendor Building Survey and, together with my colleague at the time, Noel Larkin, introduced this concept in the early 2000s. Following the property crash, during the Nama era, I prepared vendor surveys for receivers dealing with distressed property portfolios. Your experience now is a classic example of the benefit of such a survey, where a vendor, such as yourself, employs a surveyor to carry out a vendor building survey and have it available to all potential purchasers, and made assignable to the eventual purchaser. Individual bidders can still have their own surveyor carry out an independent survey and speak with your surveyor as required.

Chartered building surveyor Pat McGovern

The advantage of this vendor survey is that it prepares you for any surprises, discloses any issues upfront, and allows the buyer to factor these into their offer – and cuts out the dramatics you are now experiencing. It also suits the serious buyer, aiding them to make a balanced offer.

So, perhaps initially get your own surveyor to look at the property and make the call. In today’s market, there may be another underbidder keen to step in and take on the building project.

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Vendor surveys may one day become the norm, but for now, sellers such as you will have to tolerate the often over-enthusiastic building surveyor. The Irish property market remains traditional and going sale agreed is only the start – you will also need to bear the legal and technical due-diligence period.

Pat McGovern is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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