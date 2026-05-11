I’d like to fix up the apartment my parents gave me to live in. How much should it cost?

I live in an apartment owned by my parents. I’ll be moving in with my partner later this year and, as I’ve availed of my parents’ kindness in staying there for a number of years, I’d like to get some work done on the place before I leave (with their consent, of course). However, I don’t have a lot of money, so I’d like to triage this work and see how the apartment is doing overall. It sometimes has damp issues, I think the windows’ insulation isn’t great, but I also think the flooring is sad-looking and the walls could do with a fresh lick of paint. In the interest of prioritising the big problems, and knowing if there’s any big issue, I’d like to get the property checked. But I can’t see what service I need. All I see on surveyors’ websites is that they’ll check a property before you buy it, but not when you already own it. I’ve emailed three different surveyors (good little civil servant getting the three quotes) and none have responded. I wonder if I’m looking in the right place, and if I can even get a ballpark idea of what this might cost?

Congratulations on taking the big step of moving in with your partner, and what a lovely idea to give some payback to your parents. The items of repair and remediation you refer to are quite broad with finishes, such as flooring, and potential building issues, such as dampness, being flagged as potential places to do some works.

The good news is, you’re definitely looking at the right professional. I further suggest that the surveyor you are looking for is a chartered building surveyor. Often surveyors advertise “pre-purchase surveys” because that’s the most common reason people require their services, but the actual skill set is far broader than that. So, what I hope to do here is give you the language you need to move forward.

Looking for three quotes is great, but you will only get take-up if you are specific. Where there are unknowns, depending on the amount of chasing that has to be done, surveyors may not respond, or may say they are too busy; because they are too busy. If you’re thinking, “But the point is, I don’t know what to ask for” don’t panic.

What I mean by specifics is the type of survey you are looking for. That is, instead of a “pre-purchase survey”, you require a “building survey”. Include in your request to a chartered building surveyor, the building’s age (as near as you can), number of storeys, bedroom count, if the building was extended and the Eircode etc. Once you receive a quote, read what they are offering. If you believe they are missing something you want, just ask if they can include it.

Brigid Browne

Most chartered building surveyors will help you prioritise items that need to be repaired. They will weigh the pros and cons and what is reasonable. Chartered building surveyors are damp and timber specialists. They also recommend floor coverings and finishes, taking into account longevity and vapour transfer (where deemed important). They can check your services and can give you direction on costs. I hope this is useful.

Brigid Browne is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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