There is damp in our attic following an insulation upgrade. Am I right to be concerned?

Despite having additional attic insulation installed last year, there is noticeable dampness on the storage boxes and rafters within the attic. When I called the company that did our insulation, they said this was normal in colder weather. I am also sceptical of how close the insulation is to the felt; I thought there was supposed to be a gap for air circulation. Is this situation the norm or am I right to be concerned?

A lot of people discover their attic has a ventilation problem only after they upgrade the insulation. For years, older Irish houses effectively “got away with it”. Heat poured up through ceilings and into the attic space, keeping the void relatively warm and unintentionally masking condensation risks. It was inefficient and expensive, but from a moisture point of view, the attic often stayed dry. Then insulation gets upgraded – which is the right thing to do from a comfort and energy-cost perspective – but suddenly the attic environment changes completely.

The attic becomes colder because far less heat is escaping from the house below. Once that happens, the dew point can start occurring within the attic void itself. In simple terms, warm, moisture-laden air from the habitable part of the house can migrate into the attic through gaps around attic hatches, service penetrations, recessed lighting, ceiling junctions and other small openings. When that moisture comes into contact with colder surfaces within the attic, it condenses. That is often when homeowners first notice damp storage boxes, moisture droplets on felt membranes or even wet roof timbers.

The immediate instinct is usually to question what the insulation contractor has done. Sometimes that is justified, particularly where insulation has blocked ventilation paths at eaves level. But in truth, many attics already had poor ventilation before any insulation works took place.

As building surveyors, we see this constantly. Either there is little meaningful ventilation provided in the first place, or the airflow routes have gradually become obstructed by insulation, stored belongings, boarding systems or general attic clutter over time.

The key issue is air flow. A roof space needs a proper through-flow of ventilation to keep moisture levels under control and to protect the roof structure over the long term. Without adequate air changes, condensation can linger within the attic and potentially contribute to timber decay, mould growth and deterioration of roof components. Traditionally, this ventilation has mostly been designed to occur at eaves level – those overhangs around the perimeter of the roof where vent slots are often incorporated.

In theory, air enters one side of the attic and exits the other, creating cross ventilation. In practice, however, many older attics do not always achieve particularly effective airflow, or vents may not even be provided. In my experience, eaves-only ventilation arrangements do not always generate sufficient air movement, particularly where insulation obstructs airflow paths or where roof geometry limits cross ventilation. Even on windy days, a surprising number of attics can feel relatively stagnant.

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Personally, I tend to favour supplementary high-level ventilation where possible. Tile vents or slate vents positioned directly within the roof planes can often provide a more active airflow through the attic void itself, rather than relying solely on-air movement occurring down at eaves level. On detached or semidetached houses with accessible gables, another option can be the installation of vented grilles through the gable walls to improve crossflow ventilation. It is a relatively straightforward intervention that can make a noticeable difference in some properties.

Ultimately, the insulation itself may not actually be the root problem here. More likely, it simply exposed a ventilation weakness that already existed. That is increasingly becoming one of the unintended side effects of energy-upgrade works in older Irish homes. We improve thermal performance – which we absolutely should – but we also alter the way buildings breathe. And older houses can be surprisingly unforgiving when that balance changes.

Aidan McDonald is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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