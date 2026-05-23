Dublin Central: Boxes to be opened at 9am as turnout just below 40%

Main Points
- The margins between success and failure could be wafer thin, says Pat Leahy
- Counting starts on Saturday morning with results expected by early evening
Key Reads
- What are voters’ five big issues in Dublin Central and Galway West byelections?
- In the News podcast: Who will win the Dublin Central and Galway West byelections?
- Polymarket betting on Dublin Central byelection to be examined by officials
- Opinion: We finally know how much money shapes Irish elections
- All Irish Times polling coverage and data, including the most pressing issues for voters, can be accessed here