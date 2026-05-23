Live Updates

Dublin Central: Boxes to be opened at 9am as turnout just below 40%

Results expected by early evening on Saturday

Stencilled grafitti outside a polling station in Phibsborough, Dublin, in support of Gerry Hutch. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Stencilled grafitti outside a polling station in Phibsborough, Dublin, in support of Gerry Hutch. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sarah Burns's picture
Sarah Burns
Sat May 23 2026 - 07:44

Main Points

  • The margins between success and failure could be wafer thin, says Pat Leahy
  • Counting starts on Saturday morning with results expected by early evening

Key Reads

byelectionDublinDublin Central Constituency