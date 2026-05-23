Asia-Pacific

At least 90 killed in gas explosion in Chinese coal mine

Rescue operations continuing as president Xi Jinping orders investigation into cause of incident

Rescuers were carrying out search and rescue operations on Saturday at the site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, China. Photograph: Wei Liang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
Rescuers were carrying out search and rescue operations on Saturday at the site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, China. Photograph: Wei Liang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
Sat May 23 2026 - 08:261 MIN READ

The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine ‌in northern China’s Shanxi province has jumped to 90, state media CCTV reported ​on Saturday.

The gas explosion occurred late on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, with 247 workers on duty underground, state ​media Xinhua reported earlier in the day.

Chinese president Xi Jinping called for ⁠authorities to “spare no effort” in treating the injured ‌and ‌conducting ​search and rescue operations, while ordering a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident and ⁠strict accountability in accordance ​with the law, according to ​Xinhua.

Premier Li Qiang echoed the instructions, calling for timely and ‌accurate release of information and ​rigorous accountability.

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Rescue operations were continuing and the cause of ⁠the incident was under investigation, ⁠according ​to the local emergency management authority in Qinyuan.

China has significantly reduced coal mine fatalities – often caused by gas explosions or flooding – since the early 2000s through more stringent regulations and safer practices. The Liushenyu incident, though, was one of the deadliest reported in China in ‌the past decade.

Executives ⁠of the company responsible for the mine have been detained, Xinhua reported.

Earlier Xinhua had reported only eight ‌dead, with more than 200 people brought safely to the surface. It ​did not explain the jump in the death ​toll. – Reuters

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