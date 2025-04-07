‘A developer is planning to build a huge apartment block beside my home. What can I do?’

The site next to my property was recently sold to a developer. A block of apartments and housing are planned, which has the potential to have a life-changing impact on my home. I’m thinking about using a planning consultant to submit any future objection on my behalf as I have never been through the planning process before and the scale of the development and complexity of issues involved have convinced me this is not a job for a layperson. I’ve searched online but found it difficult to differentiate them from each other or what they offer.

I completely understand your concerns about the prospect of a new development next to your property. The potential impact of such a project on your home and lifestyle can be daunting.

If the site was only recently sold, then you should have plenty of time to be involved in the planning process ahead. However, you should keep an eye out for on-site planning notices and then check the relevant county council website, where you will be able to review in full any new applications. There is usually a map function, so you can zoom in easily. Or ideally you can pick up the planning reference directly from site notices, which will help you search and locate the application easily.

[ I think damp on the wall inside my home is coming from my neighbour’s property. What should I do?Opens in new window ]

Alternatively, if you are able to establish who is the appointed project architect for the proposed development, you could reach out in advance to see if the developer will be consulting with local residents before planning the application lodgement. If so, it would be of benefit for you to attend any meetings in order to get more information about the proposed development, and equally to express any concerns you might have.

READ MORE

Lisa Rocca, a planning and development surveyor

The good news is that you can feel assured there will be a detailed process ahead whereby the county council’s full planning team will be required to review any future validated application and adhere to the strict planning requirements of our planning system. In addition, there are likely to be many other third parties who will also have a keen interest in the plans.

You will then have five weeks from the date of lodgement of the application to lodge a submission. By doing so, this will give you the right to appeal if you are not happy in the event that the county council decides to grant planning permission. Decisions on planning applications are issued typically eight weeks after planning lodgement. If planning permission is granted, you then have four weeks to submit an appeal from the date of the planning decision.

Once you have sight of the details of the proposed development, you could refer to a planning consultant. Planning consultants typically list their areas of expertise on their own websites, so you should seek one with relevant residential experience. When selecting a planning consultant, it is important to use an accredited professional, so ensure they are a member of the Irish Planning Institute), Royal Town Planning Institute or the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland. I would recommend verifying the individual’s membership of a professional body.

I would encourage a proactive engagement approach with the developers. However, a planning consultant will help you navigate the complexities of the planning process

A planning consultant can help you not only navigate the process but prepare a professional submission that focuses on relevant planning issues that would protect your residential amenity. I suggest that you have contact with several companies to check their availability and relevant experience in order to select the right professional and to have them lined up in good time. They will be able to provide you with a quotation for any possible work, usually with a breakdown based on the scope of potential services.

Overall, I would encourage a proactive engagement approach with the developers. However, a planning consultant will help you navigate the complexities of the planning process, which is going through plenty of change, particularly in light of the new Planning and Development Act 2024. Planning consultants can also be an effective advocate for your interests and help shape your community’s development in a sustainable way while ensuring your interests are well represented to the planning authority at application stage.

Lisa Rocca is the former chief executive of Oakmount, a planning and development surveyor, and a chartered member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland