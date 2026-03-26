Bryn Ward signs senior deal with Ulster after breakthrough season

Ulster have signed 21-year-old academy prospect Bryn Ward to a senior deal for next season. Younger brother of wing Zac (27) and son of former Ulster and Ireland flanker Andy, the youngest member of the family made his senior debut just last October in a URC match against the Lions.

Ward produced a try-scoring player-of-the-match performance against Munster in January and later that month stood out again in his maiden European home start against Stade Français, picking up his second player gong.

He was called up by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell as a training panellist and travelled to Portugal with the national squad in preparation for the Six Nations. Ward made a brief detour back to the Irish XV for their clash with England A at Thomond Park before returning to train with Ireland during the tournament.

The Ballynahinch backrow and former Irish Under-20s standout can play at openside flanker or at number eight, allowing him to show his power and physicality around the contact area. Ward had been identified as a player of high potential for some time, after being a key figure of the RBAI side that won the Ulster Bank Schools Senior Cup in 2023, when his line break provided the key platform for the match-winning try in injury time.

He said: “I am very happy to sign my first senior contract with Ulster rugby. it’s always been a dream of mine to wear the jersey and I’ve managed to fulfil that this season. I’m taking everything in my stride and enjoying the pressure that comes with playing at this level. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and feel driven to keep improving my game as a senior player next year.”

Ulster Rugby’s general manager Rory Best said: “Bryn’s standout performances have been a fantastic success story for us this season. Credit goes to Bryn for taking his opportunities and the coaching staff within our academy system and senior team who have prepared him to perform at professional level.

“He has shown in a short space of time that he is a player with so much potential, especially around his ball-carrying ability. For a young player, he also has a strong mentality which has allowed him to settle in quickly. We are as excited as our supporters to see him continue to develop as an Ulster player in the future.”