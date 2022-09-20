Five homes on view this week

Brandon House, Ballygub, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny

€385,000, Sherry FitzGerald McCreery

This four-bedroom house extending to 159sq m (1,711sq ft) lies on 1.76 acres of gardens with adjoining paddock, a range of outbuildings and an apartment. With some exposed stone walls, there are charming elements to the detached property which will require some renovation. Ber G

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Limebrook is located at the start of the popular Wicklow Way

Limebrook, Kilmashogue Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€695,000, Ed Dempsey & Associates

This three-bedroom detached house extends to 145sq m (1,561sq ft). Constructed for the current owners in 1970, the property is located at the start of the popular Wicklow Way and is close to amenities and schools. There is an adjoining one-bedroom apartment. Ber D 2.

On view: Strictly by appointment at eddempsey.ie

This Rathfarnham home has a converted attic

6 Prospect Meadows, Prospect Manor, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€550,000, DNG

This semi-detached three-bedroom house extends to 108sq m (1,163sq ft). The property, located in a quiet cul-de-sac, has a converted attic and a west-facing rear garden, and is within easy access of the M50. Ber D1

On view: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

This Dún Laoghaire home is a short stroll from the seafront

3A Stable Lane, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€595,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This three-bedroom terraced house extends to 81sq m (872sq ft). The property, which has been refurbished with triple-glazed windows to the front, is a short stroll from the seafront and has a tiled patio to the rear. Ber C2

On view: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

This Drumcondra home overlooks the Royal Canal

1 Whitworth Place, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

€659,950, Leonard Wilson Keenan

This double-fronted Victorian house extends to 146sq m (1,400 sq ft). The property, which overlooks the Royal Canal, retains many period features and is located close to lots of cafes, bars and restaurants and is 2.5km from the city centre. Ber D1

On view: Strictly by appointment at lwk.ie