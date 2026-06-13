Chris Dunne hat-trick helps goal-hungry Tipperary down Cork and book spot in minor hurling final

Chris Dunne of Tipperary blocks the clearance of Cork's Marley Walsh to go on and score Tipperary's second goal of the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC semi-final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

All-Ireland MHC semi-final: Tipperary 5-18 Cork 2-19

Chris Dunne bagged 3-5 as Tipperary staged a three-goal final-quarter comeback to overwhelm Cork and reach their third All-Ireland minor hurling final in five years.

The final scoreline was deceptive as the Munster champions trailed by four after 46 minutes before outgunning the Rebels by 3-8 to 0-5 down the stretch in front of 2,505 fans at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Backed by the wind, Cork soon racked up 1-3 without reply, with Bobby Power, who compiled 2-8 across the hour, blasting to the net. Their four-point lead would flip as Tipp blitzed Cork for 2-2 between the 21st and 24th minutes.

Éanna Tucker tapped in a rebound after KJ Dunne was denied by Marley Walsh, and when Chris Dunne’s bouncer was saved, he robbed the sliotar back to spark the vocal Tipp crowd to life again.

With a matter of seconds, Conall Morrisson had added the next two points to make it 2-7 to 1-6.

They led 2-8 to 1-9 at half-time and Chris Dunne’s second sideline cut helped Tipp push three clear.

His next free, a close-range goal effort, was saved by full back Finn Cahill and Cork countered for a Sam McCarthy point. That proved a turning point as they soon made it 1-4 without reply with Power firing a rocket into the far top corner. McCarthy made it 2-14 to 2-10 at the three-quarter mark.

Tipp substitute Josh Moroney revived his side by stitching the sliotar to the corner of the net and goal-hungry Tipp found the lead in the 52nd minute when Chris Dunne somehow magicked up a bullet finish from the tightest of angles to make it 4-10 to 2-15.

Chris Dunne then robbed a Cork defender and rifled his hat-trick goal to the far corner as they pushed out their lead to 5-10 to 2-16.

Tipp would then fire the last six points in a row, with three in quick succession from Tucker.

TIPPERARY: E Connolly; C Ryan, D Groome, C Collins; T McLoughlin, J Finn, O Kennedy; S Ryan (0-1), H Healy; C Kennedy (0-1), C Morrisson (0-4), É Tucker (1-4); Z O’Keeffe (0-1), C Dunne (3-5, 2f, 2sl), KJ Dunne (0-1).

Subs: J Moroney (1-1) for O’Keeffe (42 mins); C Gantley for Healy (60); S Burke for S Ryan (60+1); R McGrath for C Dunne (60+5).

CORK: M Walsh; J Batterberry, F Cahill, N Coffey; E Considine, D Nolan, L O’Regan (0-1); A Hennessey, S McHugh (0-1); C Murphy (0-1), S Riordan (0-2), R Cagney (0-2); C Coffey (0-1), S McCarthy (0-3), B Power (2-8, 7f).

Subs: T McCarthy for Murphy (39 mins); C Barry for S McCarthy (56); C Ronayne for Cagney (60+1).

Referee: N Malone (Clare).