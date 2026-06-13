Canadian prime minister has ‘every confidence’ in Irish investigation into alumina exports

Taoiseach Micheal Martin greets Canadian prime minister Mark Carney as he arrives for a visit to Government Buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Conor O Mearain/PA Wire

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney said he has “every confidence” in an investigation into exports of alumina from Irish Government to Russia, noting Ireland and the European Union have been “at the forefront of supporting Ukraine in Russia’s unjustified aggressive war”.

In March, an investigation by The Irish Times and others found that an alumina refinery in Limerick was shipping vast amounts of alumina to smelters in Russia where it is used to make aluminium which is then sold to a trading company, ASK, that supplies dozens of Russian arms manufacturers.

Carney, who is in Ireland for a two-day visit, said he will discuss the matter with Taoiseach Micheál Martin. The Department of Enterprise is currently carrying out an investigation into the situation and is due to complete its work later this month.

“I have every confidence in [the investigation],” Carney told reporters at Government Buildings.

“Ireland and the European Union have been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine in Russia’s unjustified aggressive war,” he said, adding that such a stance will continue during Ireland’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the EU.

At a joint press conference at Government Buildings in Dublin, Martin said Ireland does not give “any support to Russia’s war machine”.

The Taoiseach said any sanctions were a matter for the EU, but noted the bloc has decided, “up to now”, not to sanction alumina.

“We will engage with the European Commission on this following our investigation, and we’ll deal with that,” Martin added.

Asked how his Irish heritage helped him deal with different world leaders including US president Donald Trump, Carney referenced poet WB Yeats and said he drew on “indomitable Irishry”.

“Drawing on that strength and that heritage is necessary. [It’s] important to draw on some history as well, and perspective, shared history with those you’re negotiating with. I think you’re referring to the United States and, of course, we have a long shared and largely positive history between our nations.

“That history is, or that relationship, is most productive when sovereignty is respected,” Carney said.

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Carney called for middle powers, such as Canada, and other nations to work together to stop larger countries dominating them.

Carney on Saturday said he had Ireland in mind when he made those remarks.

“I would include Ireland, and did include Ireland in my mind, at least in terms of those middle powers,” he said.

“It’s no accident that prior to the speech, and then intensifying subsequently to the speech, that we have worked towards deepening the bilateral relationship.”

The Taoiseach said Ireland “warmly and unreservedly welcomes” Canada’s desire for deeper engagement with Europe.

Carney, who has Irish grandparents, is accompanied by his wife Diana Fox Carney for the trip that will include engagements in Dublin city centre and Co Mayo.

They were greeted on a red carpet at Dublin Airport by the Taoiseach and his wife Mary Martin.

Canadian ambassador to Ireland Dennis King and his wife Jana Hemphill were also present, as well as Irish ambassador to Canada John Concannon and his wife Mary Concannon.

It is the first bilateral visit to Ireland by a Canadian prime minister in almost 10 years, and the first ever official visit to Co Mayo.

“I know I speak for the people of Mayo, and indeed for the Irish people more broadly, when I say that we are deeply honoured to welcome him back,” Martin said on Saturday.

Carney added: “Micheál, thank you for welcoming me back home.

“It is a true pleasure to return to Dublin, and an honour to be the first Canadian prime minister in a decade to be making an official visit here.”

The two leaders announced a new “bilateral co-operation framework” on trade and investment, life sciences, research and innovation, and security and defence.

Carney earlier signed a guest book in Martin’s office, writing: “In deep appreciation for your leadership and that of Ireland towards a deeper relationship between our countries based on our shared history, common values and bold ambitions.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived at Government Buildings for a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin pic.twitter.com/SkK46rlpn7 — Órla Ryan (@orlaryan) June 13, 2026

Carney, a former governor of the Bank of England, is the grandson of Irish emigrants who were born in Co Mayo and emigrated more than 100 years ago to Canada.

He has familial links to Ireland through his grandfather Robert Carney, who was from Aghagower Westport in Co Mayo, and his grandmother Nora Moran, who was from the nearby townland of Mace.

He will visit both Ireland and Paris on his way to attend the upcoming 2026 G7 Leader’s Summit in Evian, France.

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His official schedule sees him in Dublin on Saturday, where he will be a guest at an official dinner in Dublin Castle.

Carney will travel to Co Mayo on Sunday where he will meet President Catherine Connolly.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney's note in the guest book in the Taoiseach's office at Government Buildings. Photograph: PA

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The Government has hailed the visit as a “significant milestone” in relations between the two countries.

It said Ireland and Canada enjoy deep historical ties, with 4.4 million Canadians – more than 12 per cent of the population – claiming Irish heritage.

The Government also said Canada contributed to peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

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Canadian investment in Ireland has increased by 131 per cent since 2016 and Ireland is now Canada’s eighth largest foreign investor.

The visit also comes after the Oireachtas passed the Arbitration Amendment Act, which enables Ireland to proceed to ratify the comprehensive economic and trade agreement (Ceta) once the legislation is signed by the President. – Additional reporting: PA