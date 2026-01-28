Dublin city centre hotel for sale at discounted €46m

The Dublin One Hotel is located on Dorset Street, 950m from O'Connell Street

Having failed to secure a buyer when it was launched for sale at a guide price of €50 million in summer 2024, the Dublin One Hotel is being offered to the market now for €46 million.

The new price being quoted by agent JLL represents a discount of 8 per cent on the figure originally guided on behalf of the vendor, a joint venture involving Roundshield and MM Capital.

Developed by the Dublin Loft Company, the firm headed up by siblings Andrew, Mark and Kelly Cosgrave of the Cosgrave developer family, the hotel is a four-star venue on a 0.5-acre freehold site on Dorset Street, just 950m from O’Connell Street.

The hotel, which was completed and acquired by its current owner in 2021, comprises 163 air-conditioned guestrooms along with food and beverage facilities including the Botanical Restaurant and the landmark Big Tree Pub, which has undergone a full refurbishment and is included in the sale.

The Dublin One Hotel is highly sustainable and carries an A2 Ber rating and LEED Gold certification.

Quite apart from its proximity to Dublin city centre, the hotel sits within a short distance of Croke Park, which, along with its regular GAA fixtures, is due to host major concerts this year including The Weeknd and Bon Jovi.

Further information on the sale is available from Isobel Horan, Dan O’Connor, Leo Killeen and Jayne Brennan at JLL’s hotels division.