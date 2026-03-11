Grocery giant and IT group sign for 180,000sq ft of logistics space at Vantage Business Park

Bain Capital and its local partner, Newpark Real Estate, have secured two significant new lettings at Vantage Business Park, the large-scale logistics campus they are developing near Dublin Airport.

In the first instance, Ireland’s largest grocery distributor, the Musgrave Group has agreed a deal to occupy Building 6, which extends to 103,883 sq ft on a new long-term lease. The second deal will see Sims Lifecycle Services, a company specialising in the secure decommissioning of IT equipment, occupy Building 4, which extends to 76,000sq ft. While the rental levels have not been disclosed, The Irish Times understands both tenants are paying in the region of €14 per sq ft. Sims were represented by CBRE in their negotiations while Cushman & Wakefield acted on behalf of the landlord in both transactions.

The overall Vantage Business Park development has four detached logistics units within phase two extending to a total area of 422,000sq ft, with Buildings 3 and 5 available for lease and ready for immediate occupation. The two remaining units extend to 121,000sq ft and 68,000sq ft respectively. The buildings at Vantage Business Park have been designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Mass timber-frame construction has been employed by the developer throughout, and each unit comes equipped with Day-lite polycarbonate cladding, air-source heat pumps, rainwater harvesting systems, natural office ventilation and EV charging points.

A view of the interior of a unit at Vantage Business Park shows its mass timber structure

The development has LEED Gold Certification, an A3 Ber rating, and NZEB (nearly zero energy building) certification. The development has also been shortlisted for the 2026 Building & Architect of the Year Awards under both the ‘Sustainability Award’ and ‘Building of the Year – Industrial’ category.

David Cullen, a partner and head of the European portfolio group for special situations at Bain Capital, said: “We have seen solid demand for modern, high-specification logistics units across Europe, driven by reduced availability within the market and increasing quality requirements from tenants. Vantage Business Park has attracted premier tenants in the form of Musgrave Group and Sims Lifecycle Services, reflecting the site’s credentials and outstanding sustainability standards.”

Brendan Smyth of Cushman & Wakefield, which represented Bain Capital and Newpark, said, “These lettings mark a significant milestone for Vantage Business Park, with the remainder of the park due to complete in the coming weeks. The fact both units were pre-leased displays the demand for sustainable grade A facilities in the current market.”

Laurence Flood, director of Newpark Real Estate, said: “We’re happy to welcome Musgrave Group and Sims Lifecycle Services to Vantage Business Park. Their presence speaks volumes about the quality of the scheme as a destination for industry leaders.”

