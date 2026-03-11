Franciscans seek €7m for Dublin mansion with scope for high-end housing

Having served for many years as a house of Franciscan and Celtic studies and as a residence for members of the Franciscan Order, Dún Mhuire, a substantial period residence on 3.7 acres in the south Dublin suburb of Killiney is being offered to the market by agent Bannon at a guide price of €7 million.

While the house is a protected structure, the site is zoned “objective A – residential” within the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Development Plan 2022-2028 and offers what the selling agent describes as “obvious development potential”. A feasibility study drawn up by CDP Architects in preparation for the property’s sale suggests the site could accommodate a scheme of 81 residential units with surface car parking subject to planning permission. The proposed development would incorporate the retention of the original house.

Dún Mhuire comprises a substantial two-storey over-garden level period residence constructed in 1882 with an accompanying gate lodge. The property retains most of its original period features and is set within secluded grounds totalling 3.7 acres with corner frontage on to Seafield Road.

A purpose-built library and additional residential accommodation were added by the Franciscans in the mid-1950s. The original house and extension comprises accommodation totalling 1,269 sq m (13,665 sq ft). There are 10 bedrooms, all are en suite. The property also includes a gate lodge and outhouses.

Dún Mhuire occupies a prime location in Killiney, one of Dublin’s most sought-after residential areas. The house is a short walk from Killiney Dart station offering easy access to the nearby town of Dalkey and to Dublin city centre. A pedestrian entrance to the rear of the property allows direct access to Killiney beach via a walkway underneath the adjoining railway tracks. The property has two vehicular access points off Seafield Road.

Niall Brereton of Bannon says: “Dún Mhuire offers a generational opportunity to acquire either a trophy home on expansive secluded grounds in Killiney or a redevelopment opportunity in a prestigious south Dublin location with superb connectivity and some of the highest residential values in the country. Equally the property may also appeal to foreign embassies given the nature of the property and its location.”