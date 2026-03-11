French investor pays €16m for Limerick office investment

Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

A computer-generated image of Hawthorne House at Plassey Innovation Campus in Limerick
Irish-owned real-estate investor and operator, Fine Grain Property, has completed the sale of Hawthorn House at Limerick’s Plassey Innovation Campus to a French investment fund. While the price paid by Arkéa REIM has not been disclosed, The Irish Times understands the office block, which is fully let to General Motors and Kneat Solutions, secured in excess of €16 million. Arkéa REIM has acquired the property on behalf of its SCPI Transitions Europe fund.

Developed by Fine Grain Property in 2019, Hawthorn House extends to 4,645 sq m (50,000 sq ft) across four floors. The building is highly sustainable and holds LEED Gold certification and a B1 Ber rating. There are 199 dedicated car-parking spaces.

Fine Grain Property was advised on the sale of Hawthorn House by Fergal Burke and Artem Makarevitch of Avison Young, while Michael Neary of Philip Lee advised on the legals surrounding the transaction. Arkéa REIM was advised on the acquisition by Henry Timmis and Chris Rees of Sienna IM. Craig Kenny and Ben Conroy of Dentons advised them on legals.

Fine Grain’s sale of Hawthorn House follows its acquisition for €7.5 million of the neighbouring Three Building, and its sale for €14 million of the neighbouring Hamilton House II, both in late 2024.

Commenting on the latest transaction, Fine Grain Property’s chief operating officer Darragh Lennon said: “The sale of Hawthorn House to a leading French institutional investor highlights the appeal of the Plassey Innovation Campus and Limerick as an investment location.

“We have created, over the past number of years, a workplace community where innovation is thriving and continues to attract high-quality international and Irish occupiers who want to access the talent from the University of Limerick.

“This transaction underpins our strategy to realise value for investors while further deepening market confidence in the Limerick office sector.”

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
