Former home of Schuh on O’Connell Street seeks new occupier

Number 47/48 is a high-profile building at the busiest section of the street

Number 47/48 O'Connell Street has 13m of retail frontage
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Mar 11 2026 - 05:451 MIN READ

Following the recent expiration of the lease with UK footwear retailer Schuh, number 47/48 O’Connell Street, a high-profile building on Dublin city centre’s foremost thoroughfare, is seeking a new occupier.

Located on the busiest section of O’Connell Street between its intersections with O’Connell Bridge and Middle Abbey Street and close to the GPO, the property comprises more than 313 sq m (3,375 sq ft) of retail accommodation at ground and mezzanine levels with additional ancillary accommodation at its basement and upper-floor levels. The building has a feature glazed facade extending over five storeys and over 13m (42ft) of retail frontage.

Other notable adjoining occupiers include Foot Locker, McDonald’s, Eason, Supermac’s, H&M, Burger King, Decathlon and Asics.

The location is served by Dublin’s two Luas lines, numerous bus and rail connections and benefits from passing annual footfall that exceeded 10 million in 2025.

Further leasing details on 47/48 O’Connell Street are available from Colliers.

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
