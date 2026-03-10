Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Meath site with permission for 118-bed nursing home guiding at €3m

Plot of 5.6 acres occupies high-profile location on outskirts of Ratoath

An aerial view of the nursing-home site in Ratoath, Co Meath
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Mar 11 2026 - 05:381 MIN READ

A range of Irish and European investors and eldercare operators are expected to express their interest in the sale of a development site in Ratoath, Co Meath. Located on the outskirts of the town, the Fairyhouse Road site extends to 5.65 acres and comes with full planning permission for a 118-bed nursing home. The property is being offered to the market by agent JLL at a guide price of €3 million.

The subject site has full planning permission from Meath County Council (Ref: 2460924) for a nursing home scheme comprising 118 en suite bedrooms along with ancillary facilities including a cafe, hair salon, nurse stations, kitchen and communal spaces. The permission also provides for the development of eight independent living units.

While the lands are currently being used as a BMX track and associated parking for BMX Ratoath, the operator is relocating to an adjoining site under a separate planning application, allowing for vacant possession of the nursing-home site to be provided.

The sale of the Ratoath site comes at a time of increasing demand for nursing home beds in Ireland, driven by demographic change and a shortage of new Hiqa-compliant facilities.

Ollie Lyons of JLL says: “With Ireland’s ageing population, demand for nursing home beds continues to rise. With very few development sites coming to the market in the past two years, this represents a rare opportunity to acquire a fully consented scheme designed to exceed current Hiqa requirements.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
