Donnelly makes ‘no apologies’ for spending on healthcare amid budget tensions

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the Government needs to provision for the 'reality' of healthcare. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said an “honest conversation” is needed about healthcare budgets and overspending, saying he makes “no apologies” for investing in the area.

“We need to provision for the reality of healthcare, we need to provision for how much healthcare actually costs,” he said on his way into Cabinet.

He rejected the suggestion that Ireland spends more per person on healthcare than comparable economies, saying the country is ninth of EU spending on healthcare.

“We spend about average, we have spent around average for a long time. We haven’t invested in our hospitals the way we should have, we haven’t invested in the number of consultants in the way we should have, we haven’t invested in the number of hospital beds the way we should have.

“I make no apologies and this Government makes no apologies for a significant investment in healthcare over the last three years,” Mr Donnelly said, arguing 1,000 new beds were added alongside 22,000 more healthcare professionals.

When it comes to the overspend, the Minister said there was also a need for an “honest conversation” there, arguing it was driven by three parts – including spending in the acute hospitals which needs to be “much better controlled”.

[ Budget 2024: Ministers in clash over €1bn health overspend ]

“That’s only one part – the second part is inflation,” he said, which was more than 20 per cent in healthcare. The third part, he said, was demand. “An honest appraisal would say more people being treated by our health service requires more funding” alongside the increased cost of medicines.

The was a need to provide for how much healthcare costs “whilst being deadly serious about better controls around hospital spending”, he said.

The health budget – specifically an overrun of €1.1 billion for this year – has become the defining conflict of pre-budget negotiations between line Ministers and Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe.

Talks between the pair and Mr Donnelly have seen the health side focus on the inflationary pressures the HSE is facing, as well as higher levels of demand within hospitals.

Cabinet colleagues are increasingly concerned, however, that increasing the allocation to health spending for 2024 will make it tougher for them to secure extra money for their own departments.

Talks will intensify this week in advance of final decisions being made in the days leading up to the budget in one week’s time.