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Ukraine’s ‘grandad’ soldiers; National Lottery claims it is being undermined

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Ukraine’s ‘grandad’ soldiers; bookmakers allowing bets on National Lottery numbers

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The Irish National Lottery is calling for a ban on bookmakers allowing bets on the numbers. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
The Irish National Lottery is calling for a ban on bookmakers allowing bets on the numbers. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Andrew McNair
Tue Apr 28 2026 - 07:24

Ukraine’s army is the largest and most battle-hardened in Europe. But it is also the oldest, with an average age of 45. Our contributor in Ukraine, Lara Marlowe, has been speaking to some of those older soldiers.

The Irish National Lottery is calling for a ban on bookmakers allowing bets on the numbers that come up in a Lotto draw, saying it has created a “secondary market” that’s inhibiting its ability to fund good causes.

Former Armagh GAA star Oisin McConville tells The Irish Times’s Conversations with Parents podcast his past problems with gambling overshadowed his 2002 All-Ireland trophy.

An Garda Síochána is undercharging for officers policing concerts and sporting events, according to the Public Accounts Committee.

The US has reversed a decision to cut funding for peacebuilding in Ireland, announcing a new $4 million package for the International Fund for Ireland.

Our Health Correspondent Shauna Bowers speaks to GPs following their parents’ footsteps into medicine.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Ukraine crisisNational LotteryAn Garda SíochánaUS

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