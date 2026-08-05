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Re-Turn scheme salaries, back-to-school costs and rules for lawyers using generative AI

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Re-Turn scheme salaries, back-to-school costs, and rules for lawyers using generative AI

Listen | 12:10
A Re-Turn machine in use. Photo: Alan Betson
A Re-Turn machine in use. Photo: Alan Betson
Aideen Finnegan
Wed Aug 05 2026 - 06:00

Re-Turn chief executive Ciarán Foley and board members earned a 16 per cent increase to their pay last year. The not-for-profit company paid out total compensation of €700,000 to Foley and private sector executives from Coca-Cola, HBC Ireland, Britvic, Heineken, Musgrave and Diageo who sit on its board.

Some parents are taking out loans to cover back-to-school expenses this year, according to a new survey from Barnardos. The children’s charity has urged the Government to prioritise a review of digital devices and reduce costs after parents reported being asked to pay up to €850 for tablet computers.

Lawyers could be referred to their professional regulatory body or forced personally to pay legal costs if their use of artificial intelligence (AI) leads to fake sources being quoted in court documents.

More than a third of the county’s sandy coastline is deemed at risk of erosion, leaving businesses and homes ever closer to the edge.

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan is an audio producer at The Irish Times
AI: Artificial intelligenceCost of Living

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