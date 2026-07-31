Early Edition Podcast

Metrolink property deals, Grinds 360’s losses and All Together Now

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Plus: Readers have their say on new e-scooter regulations

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Dartmouth Square, located next to the proposed Charlemont Metrolink station. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
Dartmouth Square, located next to the proposed Charlemont Metrolink station. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
Aideen Finnegan
Fri Jul 31 2026 - 06:00

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has spent more than €9 million to acquire four homes beside a contentious MetroLink station site in south Dublin.

An online grinds company where rugby stars Brian O’Driscoll and Caelan Doris are investors increased losses last year to €1.19 million since it was founded.

Twitter had its faults but it didn’t have an overt political agenda. That changed under Elon Musk, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

“The easiest solution was chosen instead of the smartest one”: Readers have their say on e-scooter regulation.

Padel, Dyson hairdryers and a five-course banquet; it’s not just music at this weekend’s All Together Now. Niamh Browne has the low-down as well as advice for travelling to the Curraghmore estate in Co Waterford.

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan is an audio producer at The Irish Times
Transport Infrastructure IrelandMetroLinkElon MuskescootersAll Together Now

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