Metrolink property deals, Grinds 360’s losses and All Together Now

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has spent more than €9 million to acquire four homes beside a contentious MetroLink station site in south Dublin.

An online grinds company where rugby stars Brian O’Driscoll and Caelan Doris are investors increased losses last year to €1.19 million since it was founded.

Twitter had its faults but it didn’t have an overt political agenda. That changed under Elon Musk, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

“The easiest solution was chosen instead of the smartest one”: Readers have their say on e-scooter regulation.

Padel, Dyson hairdryers and a five-course banquet; it’s not just music at this weekend’s All Together Now. Niamh Browne has the low-down as well as advice for travelling to the Curraghmore estate in Co Waterford.