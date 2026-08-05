Family of Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra file wrongful death proceedings in US

Police in New York are investigating the death of an Irish woman on a yacht in Long Island in New York state. Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra (33) was found unconscious on a boat at the exclusive Montauk Yacht Club in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra was originally from Carlow town. Photo: Instagram

The family of Irish woman Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, who was found dead on a yacht in New York last year, have filed wrongful death proceedings against the boat’s owner.

The 33-year-old from Co Carlow was found on a yacht owned by Christopher Durnan at a Montauk yacht club on August 5th, 2025.

A postmortem examination did not show evidence of violence, according to Suffolk County police at the time.

Her mother, Elma Nolan, has since filed legal proceedings in New York, seeking damages for the alleged wrongful death of her daughter.

Nolan has claimed “wrongful conduct” on behalf of Durnan at the Star Island Yacht Club on the date of her daughter’s death, alleging that he assaulted her daughter.

She is also seeking damages for personal injuries and “conscious pain and suffering” allegedly sustained by her daughter before her death, according to legal papers filed on Tuesday.

She also alleges gross negligence and “reckless and wanton conduct” on behalf of Durnan, all of which she has claimed caused Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra’s death.

Should Durnan fail to engage, Nolan is seeking a default sum of $50 million in damages, alongside legal costs, or an amount to be later determined by a New York court.

Originally from Monacurragh, near Carlow town, Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra moved to the US in 2015. She was an entrepreneur who established East x East, a luxury designer sunglasses and swimwear brand.

According to US media, Durnan had invested significantly in East x East and had been meeting with Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra for a business meeting on the date of her death.

The Suffolk County Police Department initially said homicide detectives were investigating her death, though they later said there was no evidence to suggest foul play.

Speaking to New York Magazine late last year, Durnan’s lawyer, Robert Holdman, said Durnan was “distraught” after the death.

He denied that he was responsible for the woman’s death.

According to Holdman, Durnan told the police that she suddenly went limp between 10.30pm and 11pm and he thought she was having a heart attack.

Holdman said Durnan sought help and attempted CPR when Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra lost consciousness.