Ireland

Maurice MacGowan, father of Shane MacGowan, dies following short illness

Maurice MacGowan was in his mid-90s and died in hospital ‘peacefully, surrounded by his family’

Shane MacGowan with his mother Therese and father Maurice MacGowan at the family home in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, in 1997. Photograph: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images
Shane MacGowan with his mother Therese and father Maurice MacGowan at the family home in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, in 1997. Photograph: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images
Glen Murphy
Wed Aug 05 2026 - 21:321 MIN READ

Maurice MacGowan, the father of the late musician Shane MacGowan, has died. He was in his mid-90s.

He died in University Hospital Limerick on Monday after a short illness, a notice posted on rip.ie said.

Originally from Dublin, Maurice MacGowan died “peacefully, surrounded by his family”.

His son, best known as the frontman of The Pogues and for their songs Rainy Night in Soho and Fairytale of New York, died aged 65 in November 2023 after an extended period of poor health.

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Maurice’s wife and Shane’s mother, Therese, who was originally from Co Tipperary, was killed in car crash in Ballintoher, near Nenagh, on New Year’s Day 2017, aged 87.

Maurice MacGowan lived for much of his later years in Nenagh.

His funeral service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Saturday, August 8th.

He is survived by his daughter, the writer Siobhan MacGowan, daughter-in-law and Shane’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke, son-in-law Anthony, his nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

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Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy is an Irish Times journalist