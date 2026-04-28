Oisín McConville: ‘At one stage, football was the only thing that kept me alive’

Oisín McConville has spoken about his difficulty gambling, particularly looking at how easy it is for young people to get hooked via their phones. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Growing up in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, in the 1980s, it was inevitable that All-Ireland champion Oisín McConville would get involved with Gaelic football from a young age.

“The Troubles is something that played a large part in my life, because bombing, shootings, killings were commonplace day in, day out, when I was growing up,” he says. “We didn’t have any soccer. We had no hurling. We’d no gym. We’d no swimming pool. We’d no athletics club. There was no other outlet only this large Gaelic football pitch in the middle of the town.”

McConville, who says he “hated school”, describes how football was the only thing that got him out of bed in the morning. “I left a small rural primary school at 11 and I went to a grammar school in Newry. I wasn’t fit to go to a grammar school, but I was there because I could play football. I was full of insecurities going there in the first place. And those insecurities were borne out by the fact that I was struggling with every single class.”

He explains how his first bet on the Aintree Grand National, at just 14 years old, was the only thing that replicated the feelings he had when playing football. He can’t recall if he won or lost, but says that within four years of this bet, gambling “dictated most of the things in my life”.

“At one stage, football was the only thing that kept me alive,” McConville says, as he describes the carnage gambling was causing in his life. “I went from being quite an affable, outgoing individual to, if I wasn’t working or in school or playing football, I was lying in the bed with covers over my head.”

On the latest episode of the Conversations with Parents podcast, McConville discusses how winning an All-Ireland title resulted in bigger and bigger bets, with larger amounts of money, as he tried to replicate the feelings of the win. He shares how he viewed all the things that were going wrong in his life as “somebody else’s fault”, until, at the age of 29, he finally realised the one common denominator.

Discussing the emotional numbness that followed gambling losses and how that merely translated into a hunt to “find another victim to get money off”, McConville says he reached a point that “loan sharks wouldn’t even touch me in the end”.

Oisin McConville: "I'm just hanging in there on the coolness scale" with my kids. Listen | 49:17

When McConville eventually sought help he was nervous of replacing one addiction with another, and so curbed his drinking habits for a while until he felt he could have a drink for a different reason.

“I didn’t drink for the first 18 months, two years [when I came out of treatment] … I do take a drink now ... but the drinking is different. I wasn’t drinking to forget anything. It was a social thing. And then you get married and have three kids and you don’t get out anyway,” he says lightheartedly.

Oisín McConville in action for Armagh against Kerry in 2002. The All-Ireland winner entered treatment for gambling addiction three years later. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

McConville says the majority of people he encounters with gambling issues began betting while they were children.

“For years I have been campaigning, or speaking out about, gambling – or gambling in this country in particular – and one of the things that I refused to say for a long time was that the advertising was targeted towards children. It was a stretch. It’s not a stretch any more ... the biggest sports stars in the world are aligning themselves to the bookmakers.”

McConville met his wife Darina two years after coming out of treatment. He explains how telling her about his addiction was “quite a difficult conversation” and he was worried how she might take it.

He didn’t think he’d ever become a father. “I didn’t think I’d have the opportunity because of the gambling ... I couldn’t see how, if I couldn’t look after myself, how I would be fit to look after another human being.”

Now, the All-Ireland winner with Armagh and current manager of the Wicklow senior football team is the father of two boys and a girl, and for now he’s just about hanging in there on the coolness scale, “but it’s only going one way”, he laughs. Becoming a father gave him an insight into how his father must have felt when his son was struggling, but it also made him realise that he needed to “change the cycle”.

Wicklow senior football manager Oisín McConville.

“My father was a great father, a brilliant father. But there was no real emotional connection or emotions and feelings talked about. It was old school. And I get now that he got that from his father. And his father got that from his father.”

[ Oisín McConville: ‘I want people to have the help I had for gambling addiction’Opens in new window ]

Darina changed this, he explains, through showing open affection. “I hug my kids in the morning. Tell them I love them. Give them a kiss before they head to school.” He admits it can still be somewhat awkward with people outside his immediate family.

He says his siblings warned him that parenthood was “going to be a rude awakening. And I thought, ‘Nah, I don’t think my life will change that much’”. He admits his first child’s sleeping habits led him to totally underestimate what lay ahead.

The two-time All Star winner discusses coaching his child’s team. “My wife would say I’m probably too competitive. But I do think I’ve mellowed.”

As a father of two sons and one daughter, he sees the differences between raising girls and boys. “Girls are a different level. Freya honestly would just buy and sell the other two. The level of maturity. She has no acceptance of nonsense whatsoever. Whereas me and the boys, we could punch in two hours of, if you were listening to us, complete nothingness.”

He admits he has very different concerns about raising sons and raising a daughter. “It’s a much more difficult upbringing than we had.”

His children have phones, he says, though neither he nor his wife are on social media. He’s also become aware through his work and advocacy of the changing nature of various addictions.

Oisín McConville.

Being a father meant McConville knew he would have to one day have a conversation with his children about his gambling addiction and fallout. And when his elder son, Ryan, was going to secondary school, he realised that time had come.

He planned to have the difficult conversation while driving his son to a match some distance away.

“I got into the car and we had the usual chit chat about football and different things, and then I said, ‘Listen, there’s something I really want to talk to you about.’ He turned to me, he looked at me, and he said, ‘If this is about gambling, Granny’s already told me everything.’ When he said that to me there was a huge amount of relief on my part.

“But we did obviously have that conversation. And I’m glad we had that conversation, because there have been incidents where he’s had to know along the way. Because kids are cruel at times, even though probably they don’t mean to be.”

Gamblers Anonymous Ireland - gamblersanonymous.ie

Gambling Care - gamblingcare.ie , 1800 936 725

Samaritans - samaritans.org/ireland, 116 123

You can listen to this episode – presented by Jen Hogan – on the player above, or search for Conversations with Parents wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Andrew McNair. Executive producer is Declan Conlon.

Brought to you in association with Avonmore Super Milk.