Early Edition Podcast

Tradwives, unionists discovering the Fleadh and Have You Never Heard of Bill Fuller?

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Plus: What laptop to buy for college and the EV grant scheme bailout

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The 'tradwife' influencer movement will be among the harmful online narratives a Government-funded campaign seeks to counter.
The 'tradwife' influencer movement will be among the harmful online narratives a Government-funded campaign seeks to counter.
Aideen Finnegan
Thu Aug 06 2026 - 06:00

“Tradwife” influencers and other online trends that pressure women into “particular care roles” will be challenged by a new Government funded public awareness campaign, which is expected to be launched next year.

The Government had to provide a €30 million bailout for its electric vehicle grant scheme in April as consumers started to feel the fuel crisis really bite.

The Traditional Unionist Voice is unhappy about the All-Ireland Fleadh taking place in Belfast this week, but this has not proved typical of unionist opinion. In fact, what unionist visitors are discovering is that the Fleadh is not repellingly “political”, as that term is applied in Northern Ireland.

If you are having to shell out on a new laptop as part of preparations to send your son or daughter to college, our tech columnist Ciara O’Brien has some tips for picking one that should see them through the next few years.

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Have You Never Heard of Bill Fuller? is the provocative title of a new feature documentary hitting cinemas tomorrow, about a Kerryman and entrepreneur at the centre of London’s music scene, who booked acts like Johnny Cash in the US, and who was also an urban builder, gold prospector and IRA bailsman.

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan is an audio producer at The Irish Times

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