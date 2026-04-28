Public may be subsidising concerts and sports events due to Garda undercharging for policing

Public resources may be subsidising commercial private events such as concerts and sporting fixtures due to undercharging by An Garda Síochána for policing such gatherings, the Public Accounts Committee (Pac) has found.

The Dáil spending watchdog is asking the Garda to compile an annual report on the true costs incurred in policing so-called “non-public duty” (NPD) events and to give it an update on the matter within nine months.

In a report on spending by the force, drawing on work done by the Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) and due for publication on Tuesday, the committee says it is “concerned” about the current flat-rate charging model, which sees the Garda recoup money from event organisers at a rate of €45 per hour for each member deployed.

This model, the report finds, “lacks the transparency and rigour required to safeguard public funds and ensure fair cost recovery for NPD events”.

An absence of reliable cost data means the Garda is hampered in routinely assessing the extent to which it is recovering costs “and creates a potential risk that voted monies may subsidise private commercial events”, the report notes.

In 2023, the force recovered more than €7 million from such work, but the C&AG’s report to the committee noted that some fees remained unpaid from previous years. There were also flaws identified in how the model was implemented, including that overtime, allowances and higher-rank pay were not included when calculating the flat rate.

Also, a review of 15 events found gardaí worked more than the initially estimated staffing hours. The C&AG found that at one event, gardaí undercharged organisers by almost €67,000.

At another event, a charge was completely waived on the basis that it was a charity, although the organiser was not a registered charity and had charged an entry fee, “thereby casting doubt on the justification for the waiver”.

There were also weaknesses in record keeping and internal controls, with systems not reliably tracking hours worked, overtime or allowances, with “no robust audit trail linking actual Garda deployment to invoiced amounts”.

[ Garda undercharging for policing sports events and concerts, says Comptroller, with €2.6m in fees owedOpens in new window ]

The Pac is also asking that the Garda centralise its approach to managing €40 million held in cash as evidence pending the outcome of criminal proceedings. Holding cash at this scale, the committee concludes, raises concerns that “weaknesses in financial controls continue to potentially expose” the Garda to “operational, financial and reputational risk”.

Consideration should be given to lodging the seized cash in secure accounts, the Pac says.

The report also raises concerns about hitting Garda recruitment targets, and the utilisation of the Garda Reserve. The committee has also asked for progress reports on implementing trauma-informed training for frontline members after evidence of victim dissatisfaction with initial engagement in domestic, sexual and gender-based violence cases.