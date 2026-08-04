Negotiations with Iran; breast cancer referrals; and raw sewage dumped in Co. Clare

Iran has said it is in negotiations with Oman to reach an arrangement that would allow commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Breast cancer clinics are missing their target for urgent referrals, with only three out of every four patients seen within two weeks this year.

The story of a young woman at University College Dublin who alleged she was raped and accused the university of failing to support her.

In The Irish Times series looking at the challenges faced by coastal communities, Andrew Hamilton writes from Kilkee, Co Clare, where locals say raw sewage dumped in the Atlantic is washing up on the beach.