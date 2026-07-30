Glen Hansard tributes; sex abuse case against Christian Brothers; and AI in health care

Glen Hansard died in a motorcycle crash in Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Tributes have been paid to the Irish music and film legend Glen Hansard who died in a road crash. He was 56.

A claimant seeking damages against the Christian Brothers over sex abuse can file notice to former members in a national newspaper advert, the High Court has ruled.

The health and safety watchdog, Hiqa, has issued Ireland’s first guidance on the use of AI in health and social care services, including the need for human oversight and safeguarding of patient data.

Security gates and fencing have been beefed up at the Vico Baths in Dalkey, Co Dublin, over break-ins and abuse of construction workers carrying out repairs.