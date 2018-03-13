‘You’re fired’: The notable departures from Trump’s administration

Rex Tillerson’s sacking is the latest in a series of notable firings and resignations from president Donald Trump’s White House since he took office on January 20th, 2017.

– March 13th: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Tillerson and Trump had been at odds over several aspects of foreign policy during his 13 months in the role.

– March 12th: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee

– March 6th: Economic adviser Gary Cohn

The former Goldman Sachs executive had been a key player in the Trump administration from the outset. He had clashed with Trump over the plans to place tariffs of 25 per cent on steel imports

– February 28th: Communications director Hope Hicks

The 29-year-old former model left to pursue “other opportunities” according to the US president.

– February 27th: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel

– February 7th: Staff secretary Rob Porter

The White House aide who had been in a romantic relationship with Hicks was forced to resign amid allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife.

– December 13th, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman

– December 8th: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell

– September 29th: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

– August 25th: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

– August 18th: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

Trump’s former campaign manager known for his right-wing views was fired as the president came under for his response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

– July 31st: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci

The former Wall Street financier was fired just 10 days after effectively replacing Spicer after calling a reporter to give a profanity-laced tirade against his own colleagues.

– July 28th: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

Priebus’s departure came in the wake of published comments by Scaramucci. He had urged a reporter to call Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic”.

– July 21st: Press secretary Sean Spicer

Spicer resigned after being replaced by Scaramucci. He had endured a difficult relationship with the media following a disagreement over the size of the crowd at the president’s inauguration.

– May 30th: Communications director Michael Dubke

– May 9th: FBI Director James Comey

Comey’s sacking came days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election-meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

– March 30th: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh

– February 13th: National security adviser Michael Flynn

Flynn was axed after he was found to have lied about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.