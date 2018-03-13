Podcast: Britain and Russia in nerve agent standoff

Xi Jinping’s efforts to clear a path to rule China indefinitely also discussed

Jennifer Ryan

British prime minister Theresa May says former Russian double-agent Sergei Skirpal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia. Video: Parliament TV

 

If the Russians are worried about being blamed for a nerve agent attack on British soil 10 days ago, they are not showing it.

British prime minister Theresa May has said it was “highly likely” that Russia was behind the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the military-grade substance.

Listen to the podcast

On today’s World View podcast, Denis Staunton has the latest from London, where May’s midnight deadline for answers will not be met, as Russia demands to analyse the substance before issuing any statement.

Also on the podcast, Clifford Coonan reports from Shanghai, after China’s rubber-stamp parliament cleared the way for Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely at the weekend, giving overwhelming approval for an historic constitutional amendment abolishing presidential term limits.

World View is a regular podcast from ‘The Irish Times’. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, on Android, on Stitcher, on ACast or on Soundcloud.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.