Podcast: Britain and Russia in nerve agent standoff

If the Russians are worried about being blamed for a nerve agent attack on British soil 10 days ago, they are not showing it.

British prime minister Theresa May has said it was “highly likely” that Russia was behind the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the military-grade substance.

On today’s World View podcast, Denis Staunton has the latest from London, where May’s midnight deadline for answers will not be met, as Russia demands to analyse the substance before issuing any statement.

Also on the podcast, Clifford Coonan reports from Shanghai, after China’s rubber-stamp parliament cleared the way for Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely at the weekend, giving overwhelming approval for an historic constitutional amendment abolishing presidential term limits.

