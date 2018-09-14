Paul Manafort agrees to co-operate with Mueller inquiry

US president Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort struck a plea deal with prosecutors on Friday, pledging to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The development is a blow to Mr Trump, who last month praised Mr Manafort for not striking a plea deal with investigators.

Mr Manafort appeared in a court in Washington DC on Friday. His trial on charges relating to lobbying for foreign powers was due to open on Monday.

As part of the plea agreement, the judge agreed to drop 10 outstanding charges related to his trial last month in Virginia. Mr Manafort was convicted on eight charges in Virginia relating to banking and tax fraud charges, though he has not yet been sentenced.

Although Mr Manafort has agreed to co-operate with the department of justice, it is not yet clear what this co-operation will entail and whether he will provide information related to Mr Trump.

Friday’s development marks a significant victory for the Mueller investigation, which has been under constant attack by Mr Trump, who has accused the department of justice of pursuing a “witch-hunt”.

Appearing before Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington on Friday morning, Mr Manafort pleaded guilty to two of the original seven charges levelled against him relating to his lobbying work for foreign governments. He was charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Four of his houses as well as money in bank accounts will be seized by the government as part of the deal.

Campaign manager

The long-time Republican strategist was Mr Trump’s campaign manager for five months in 2016 during the presidential campaign, but was dismissed in August that year as reports about his connections with pro-Russian Ukrainians surfaced.

Mr Manafort was present at the disputed June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower between Mr Trump’s son, Don jnr, and Russian individuals which has come under the scrutiny of prosecutors.

His decision to plead guilty to reduced charges is likely to alarm Mr Trump. Last month the president praised Mr Manafort for not striking a plea deal with prosecutors, after his long-time lawyer Michael Cohen had done so.

“Unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to ‘break’ - make up stories in order to get a ‘deal. Such respect for a brave man!” the president tweeted. Mr Manafort (69) has been detained in a Virginia prison while awaiting trial after he was found to have sought to interfere with witnesses.

The lobbyist faces at least 10 years in jail following his conviction in Viriginia last month, according to legal experts. A well-known Republican lobbyist in Washington for decades, he also worked for senior Republican figures such as Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bob Dole.