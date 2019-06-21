Uproar as Tory MP physically removes climate protester from event

British foreign office minister Mark Field has come under fire after video footage showed him physically removing a climate change protester from a dinner in the City of London.

The video clip shows Mr Field stopping a female activist by pushing her against a column at Mansion House before holding her by the back of the neck and forcefully walking her out of the room.

It came as protesters interrupted a black-tie event where chancellor Philip Hammond was giving a speech.

Mr Field has referred himself to the Cabinet Office for investigation and has apologised “unreservedly” to the activist.

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis said the party will investigate the incident.

In a statement to ITV, Mr Field is quoted as saying: “In the confusion many guests understandably felt threatened and when one protester rushed past me towards the top table I instinctively reacted.

“There was no security present and I was for a split-second genuinely worried she might have been armed.

“As a result I grasped the intruder firmly in order to remove her from the room as swiftly as possible.”

Cabinet Office investigation

He added that he “deeply” regretted the incident and would co-operate fully with a Cabinet Office investigation.

Greenpeace has accused Foreign Office minister Mark Field MP of assault, after he pushed a female activist out of a black-tie City event

Calls for him to resign. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/B22AP7yBVM — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 21, 2019

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Mr Lewis said: “I’ve spoken to the chief whip this morning and there will be an investigation from our end.”

He said it was “very hard to defend” the footage, adding: “It’s hard for anybody to look at that and not be astonished at what they have seen.”

But he said the investigation would look into the “full details of what happened”.

After the footage emerged, Tory MP Sir Peter Bottomley told the Press Association that Mr Field had done nothing wrong. He said: “The woman clearly was trying to create a fuss. Most viewers would say it’s good that she didn’t succeed.”

But there was condemnation from other MPs who saw the clip of Mr Field.

Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted: “She posed no credible threat from what I can see. There is very little else that could justify this and anyone can see that this could have been done without physical contact. Every MP has to deal with protest and conflict, it is done with words. To watch this is so, so awful.”

Fellow Labour MP Dawn Butler said it was “horrific” and called for Mr Field to be sacked or suspended.

Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna described Mr Field’s actions as “totally unacceptable”, while Independent MP Sarah Wollaston said it was “absolutely shameful, a male MP marching a woman out of a room by her neck”.

Tory MP George Freeman tweeted: “This looks appallingly rough handling of a woman climate protester in a dress. But before everyone rushes to instant armchair judgement can I suggest that all of us who weren’t there & don’t know what was said or done just wait a few hours to hear what those who *were* there say.”

Context

Conservative former Middle East minister Alistair Burt was shown the clip on BBC Two’s Newsnight. He said: “I’ve no appreciation of the context ... Mark will answer for himself but it looks to be a very difficult situation for everyone concerned.”

When contacted by the Press Association, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is Mr Field’s boss, responded with a text saying “sorry can’t talk now”.

City of London Police said they were looking into a “small number” of third-party reports of an assault at the event.

Mr Hammond had barely started his address when activists interrupted on Thursday night.

The disruption lasted several minutes before a slow hand-clap broke out among the seated guests, and the Chancellor got back to his feet at 9.05pm.

Greenpeace later said 40 of its activists, some of whom wore red evening dresses with sashes that read “Climate emergency”, had interrupted the event, which was being broadcast live on television.

A spokesman said he would not comment on how the group managed to evade security to get into the high-profile event.

In response to the video of Mr Field, the organisation tweeted: “Instead of assaulting peaceful women protesters, MarkFieldUK would be better off spending his time tackling the #ClimateEmergency.” – PA