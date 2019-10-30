UK general election countdown: key dates
From Bercow’s last day as Speaker to the Friday December 13th results
Artist Andrea Deans walks past an effigy of Speaker John Bercow, holding the heads of UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, at an annual bonfire celebration in Edenbridge, Kent. Bercow’s term as Speaker ends on Thursday. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Thursday, October 31st – John Bercow’s last day as Speaker
Monday, November 4th – A House of Commons election will take place to choose a new Speaker
Tuesday, November 5th – MPs’ final day in the House of Commons
Wednesday, November 6th – Dissolution of Parliament would take place at one minute past midnight. Campaign begins in earnest
Thursday, November 14th – Deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers
Monday, November 18th – Party manifestos likely to be launched in this week
Monday, November 25th – Deadline for applying to register to vote
Tuesday November 26th – Deadline to apply for a postal vote would be
December 4/5th – Summit of Nato leaders in London.
Thursday December 12th – Polling day. Polls will open at 7am on and close at 10pm. Counting begins immediately and continues overnight.
Friday, December 13th – Results from all 650 constituencies in the UK could take up to 24 hours to be declared