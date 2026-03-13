Cheltenham day four live updates: Results and tips on Gold Cup day

Friday’s race schedule/winners

Triumph Hurdle - Apolon De Charnie

2pm – County Handicap Hurdle

2.40pm – Mares’ Steeple Chase

3.20pm – Novices’ Hurdle

4pm – Gold Cup

4.40pm – Hunters’ Steeple Chase

5.20pm – Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Prestbury Cup

GB 10-12 Ireland

Circa 10 minutes out from the next one, here’s the current betting.

4/1 Karbau (Willie Mullins)

11/2 Sinnatra (Dan Skelton)

9/1 Secret Squirrel (Hughie Morrison)

11/1 Joyeuse (Nicky Henderson)

11/1 Murcia (Willie Mullins)

11/1 Wilful (Jonjo & AJ O’Neill)

Hamlet’s Night is not running.

Up next is the County Handicap Hurdle. Our preview-expert Malachy is leaning towards another Mullins winner.

“This is always one of the most competitive races all year – last year’s winner Kargese won the Arkle on Tuesday and the 2022 winner State Man has gathered in around €2m in prizemoney in a brilliant career.

“Blindly following the Townend/Mullins combo has done the trick in three out of the past four runnings and they team up to bring Karbau here, looking like a progressive horse who hasn’t shown his best yet. The Skeltons have an interesting runner in Sinnatra – his third behind Act Of Innocence last month looks even better since that horse came second in the Turners on Wednesday.

“Absurde has won this race and been third in it and can be depended upon to give Patrick Mullins - winner of the first race today - a good spin.”

Can Dan Skelton's Sinnatra stop another Willie Mullins winner? Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Another big priced runner wins this week, Apolon coming home at 50/1. It’s not been a good festival for the punters!

Apolon De Charnie ridden by Patrick Mullins (back right) clears the last before going on to win the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Here’s the clip of the end of that one. Willie Mullins on ITV pointing out that Apolon had to win it twice, such was Minella Study’s push at the last jump.

It’s worth pointing out that Mullins has tied Nicky Henderson with seven wins in this race. It’s five-in-a-row in the Triumph for the Irish trainer.

Father & son combine - 50/1 shot Apolon De Charnie gives Willie Mullins a sixth win of the week under son Patrick in the G1 Triumph Hurdle 🏆 pic.twitter.com/g1jTJJV4J6 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 13, 2026

Interesting winning interview from jockey Patrick Mullins, talking about his father who now looks all but uncatchable in the race for leading trainer in the week:

“I’ve never seen my father doubt himself as much as this winter. He gets a lot of advice from people, he’s doing this wrong or that wrong. But he sticks to his gut and more often than not ges it right.”

APOLON DE CHARNIE TAKES IT

We did say it could be a Mullins horse, but good look guessing which one. After winning this with a 100/1 runner last year, Willie has done it at half the price this time around, Patrick Mullins riding the winner on 50/1.

It was a battle between Apolon De Charnie and Minella Study at the last, the latter getting off much better. But Apolon found another gear up the hill as Minella Study was beaten into third.

Apolon De Charnie (Willie Mullins) Maestro Conti (Dan Skelton) Minella Study (Adam Nicol)

Fantasy World, who was at 66/1, continues to lead with two to go. Proactif, the favourite, has work to do here. Looks to be bunched in.

Fantasy World is now gone, pulled up before the second last.

Hyland Crystal now is in contention.

Fantasy World with Nico De Boinville take an early lead. About a length in it.

Ooh Macho Man is gone. Didn’t fall at the flight but has been pulled up after a mistake.

Beautiful sunny day in Cheltenham. Few clouds mean it could be changeable but it’s a much nicer day than yesterday. Let’s hope the better fortunes in the weather are matched by improvements in how these races get underway. There have been issues all week.

The roar of the crowd tells you they’re off without any problems!

The punters are backing Mullins over Elliott in the opener.

Proactif has leapfrogged Highland Crystal as the favourite for the Triumph Hurdle.

Ground conditions were a big talking point yesterday, with Fact To File withdrawn from the Ryanair Chase by Willie Mullins and JP McManus due to the hard ground.

McManus has already pulled another of his horses (not trained by Mullins) from the Gold Cup as Spillane’s Tower will not run.

The conversation continues today. Ruby Walsh and AP McCoy seem to agree with those looking for softer ground.

"What harm is soft ground to National Hunt racing!" 😅



The panel weigh in on conditions after Willie Mullins made it clear he was NOT happy with the ground at Cheltenham 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/eL57jdwurm — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 13, 2026

Here’s the betting for the opener. Will Gordon Elliott get a second winner of the week?

9/2 Highland Crystal (Gordon Elliott)

11/2 Proactif (Willie Mullins)

11/2 Selma De Vary (Willie Mullins)

13/2 Maestro Conti (Dan Skelton)

13/2 Minella Study (Adam Nicol)

Time to focus on the first race of the day, just about 25 minutes from now.

Willie Mullins almost has half the field in the Triumph Hurdle with nine of the 20 runners. Good luck guessing which one is the best, though. Here’s Malachy Clerkin with his race preview:

“Fair to say Mullins has a chance in this Day Four opener for juvenile hurdlers. Not only has he trained the winner in five of the past six runnings, he has half the field running for him here. Impossible to know which of his nine runners is the best – he won it with a 100/1 shot last year.

“Selma De Very is Paul Townend’s choice and he has won it with the likes of Lossiemouth and Majborough in the past. Others to keep an eye on are Gigginstown runner Mon Creuset and Maestro Conti for the Skeltons.”

Willie Mullins ahead of day four. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

We’ll drop another Gold Cup read in here now. A Welsh horse hasn’t won it since 1990.

Could Rebecca Curtis change that with Haiti Couleurs?

First news of the day on the runners.

Diva Luna will not go in the Mares’ Chase.

NR in R3 @CheltenhamRaces DIVA LUNA (IRE) (Lame) — BHA Stewards (@BHAStewards) March 13, 2026

Plenty of Gold Cup reads for you to get into the spirit of things ahead of the day’s showpiece.

Harry Redknapp owns a runner in this one, with our racing correspondent Brian O’Connor exploring the value to brand Cheltenham should Harry get over the line. I for one think, should the former football boss win, he has to give his parade ring interview from a car window.

Does he have a chance? His runner, The Jukebox Man, is currently joint second favourite at 7/2.

Harry and Sandra Redknapp arrive on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

It’s worth looking at the main facts and figures as we head into day four. Paul Townend and Willie Mullins still lead the individual standings, even if Mullins and JP McManus pulled the favourite Fact To File out of yesterday’s Ryanair Chase.

Leading Jockey

3 - Paul Townend

2 - James Bowen, Harry Skelton

1 - Richie McLernon, Mark Walsh, Danny Mullins, Nico de Boinville, Conor Stone-Walsh, Colin Keane, Charlie Deutsch, Harry Cobden, Thomas Bellamy, Ben Jones, Jack Kennedy, JJ Slevin, Darragh O’Keefe, Shane Cotter

Leading Trainer

5 - Willie Mullins

3 - Nicky Henderson

2 - Dan Skelton

1 - Padraig Roche, Jonjo and AJ O’Neill, Noel Meade, Gavin Cromwell, Venetia Williams, Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls, Ben Pauling, Gordon Elliott, Joseph O’Brien, Henry De Bromhead, Cath Williams

Prestbury Cup

GB 10-11 Ireland

Willie Mullins and horses as horses go out not he gallops on day four. Photograph: David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire.

Hello all and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for the fourth and final day of this year’s Cheltenham festival!

It’s Gold Cup day. The Prestbury Cup is also tight with Ireland holding a narrow lead.

There’s plenty going on today. Stick with us as we build up to the first race at 1.20pm.