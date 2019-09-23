Labour votes against adopting Remain stance

Members of Britain’s Labour Party have voted against deciding to immediately campaign to stay in the European Union, a boost to leader Jeremy Corbyn who wants to first secure a national election and then determine Labour’s stance on Brexit.

In a show of hands, members at the party’s annual conference voted against a motion brought by EU supporters to force the party to adopt a so-called “Remain” position now before an election and possible second Brexit referendum.

Mr Corbyn has been under pressure to back staying in the EU, but the Labour leader has argued it is more important to unite a party split over Brexit before deciding which way to campaign – either to leave with a deal or to remain in the bloc.

Labour’s rows over Brexit had worsened on Monday, as a split emerged in the Momentum union over whether to back Jeremy Corbyn’s position and Unison said it would back the pro-Remain motion instead.

Before the crucial votes on Labour’s Brexit position at the party’s autumn conference in Brighton, the leadership was desperately trying to shore up support for the policy of delaying a decision on how the party would campaign in a referendum until after an election.

The party’s largely pro-EU membership voted first on whether to support Mr Corbyn’s position, before voting on a more neutral motion expressing backing for Mr Corbyn and finally a statement in favour of Labour having a clear position in favour of remaining in the EU.

Pro-Remain campaigners received a boost after Unison, one of the biggest unions, said it would be backing the motion in favour of campaigning to stay in the EU.

But they believed it would be “tight” because of a huge effort by the party leadership and unions to get delegates to support Mr Corbyn’s position, which was endorsed by the national executive committee (NEC) on Sunday.

Momentum, the grassroots group of Corbyn supporters, decided during a phone meeting on Monday morning to support the leadership and reject the Remain motion.

But the decision was not supported by Jon Lansman, the chair of Momentum and one of its co-founders, who said he was “completely supportive of Jeremy’s leadership but incredibly disappointed with the process by which the NEC statement on Brexit was produced . . . there was no meeting, no discussion, no consultation with the membership”.

“On one of the biggest issues of the day, this is a travesty. Across the membership there are many different views on Brexit, and on [the] conference floor members should feel free to vote with their conscience,” he added.

It is understood the Labour leader’s office had been working behind the scenes to put pressure on Momentum officers to back Mr Corbyn’s position and reject a clear Remain stance.

The vote pitched Mr Corbyn, Momentum, and some of the biggest unions including Unite and the GMB, against much of the party’s membership, shadow cabinet ministers such as Emily Thornberry, and Unison.

Playing down row

Earlier, John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, made clear he wants to campaign in any second referendum to remain, but he attempted to play down the row on Monday by saying he was happy to delay a decision on how the party would campaign.

“I smiled when you used the language earlier of civil war and revolt but there isn’t any war in the Labour Party. It’s about honest, democratic debate,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“People have high emotions on this because they feel it’s important. But that’s people respecting each other’s views as well. I keep saying: do not mistake democracy for division. It isn’t – what we’re having is an honest debate.”

He did, however, differ from Mr Corbyn in saying he believed that no future deal could be better than the UK staying in the European Union.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell with Jeremy Corbyn before delivering his keynote speech on Monday in Brighton. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Mr McDonnell said he wanted Labour to continue to promise an EU renegotiation, followed by a second Brexit referendum, if it wins the next election.

Mr McDonnell also described the decision of Andrew Fisher, a key policy aide to the leader, to quit his post as the result of “a bad day at the office”.

Mr Fisher, who masterminded the party’s 2017 manifesto, said he no longer had faith that Labour would be successful. He had said in a memo to colleagues that members of Mr Corbyn’s team had a “lack of professionalism, competence and human decency”.

“Sometimes you are going to have a bad day at the office. Sometimes your colleagues are going to drive you up the wall,” said Mr McDonnell, who added that Mr Fisher was one of his closest friends and that he would attempt to persuade him to remain in the role.

Four-day week

In his speech to delegates on Monday, Mr McDonnell promised that the average working week in the UK will be reduced to 32 hours within 10 years under a Labour government.

The shadow chancellor claimed the move to an effective four-day week could be achieved with no reduction in pay for workers.

Mr McDonnell said: “We should work to live, not live to work.

“In the 1860s people worked a 65-hour week. Thanks to past Labour governments – but actually mainly thanks to the trade union movement – by the 1970s the average working week had been reduced to 43 hours.

“As society got richer, we could spend fewer hours at work. But in recent decades progress has stalled. People in our country work some of the longest hours in Europe. Since the 1980s the link between increasing productivity and expanding free time has been broken. It’s time to put that right.

“So I can tell you today that the next Labour government will reduce the average full-time working week to 32 hours within the next decade.

“It will be a shorter working week with no loss of pay.” The move, which was welcomed by trade unions, will involve setting up an independent working time commission to recommend increases in minimum holiday entitlements. Collective bargaining will enable trade unions and employers to negotiate how to meet the target in each sector of the economy. – Guardian/PA/Reuters