UK police seek information on man with Irish tattoos found dead in Coventry

The scene where a man's body was found in a wheelie bin in Cash's Park, Coventry. Photograph: West Midlands Police/PA Wire

Police in the UK are seeking to identify a man whose body was found in a wheelie bin and has a tattoo that includes the “colours of the Irish flag”.

A man and woman in their 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested on Sunday night in Blackpool on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

The body of the unidentified victim, believed to have been aged between 40 and 50, was found in a wheelie bin in Cash’s Park in Coventry at about 5pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

Inquiries to formally identify the man and establish how he died are ongoing, the force added, and said he may have been hit by a vehicle before being moved to the park.

His body was found in a Coventry City Council wheelie bin with a green lid, and police are working with the council to find out where the bin was moved from.

The victim had a tattoo of a cross with a snake wrapped around it on his back and the words “Little Stardust”, and a tattoo on his right arm saying “nan” with a clover and the colours of the Irish flag.

Det Chief Insp Phil Poole, from West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “After beginning our investigation this weekend, we have made a number of arrests overnight.

“All of these people remain in custody at this time while we continue to build a picture of what might have happened. Thank you to everyone who has been in touch providing information so far.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who might know more about what happened and whether they can help our investigation.”