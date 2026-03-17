Leinster Schools Final: Blackrock and St Mary’s to go again after thriller ends in a draw

St Mary's Joseph Christle tackles Blackrock's Conal Power as he knocks the ball on at the try line. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Blackrock College 24 St Mary’s College 24

A converted Blackrock College try right at the death forced a Leinster Rugby Senior Cup final replay after a thrilling encounter with St Mary’s College at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon.

The last time the sides met in the final was in 1977, when Blackrock clinched victory in extra-time. However, this time around they will have to do it all again next week in Donnybrook.

The captivated 8,736 crowd was left disappointed at the final whistle when it was announced that there will be a replay at Energia Park next Monday (2.30pm), rather than extra-time to settle it.

‘Rock will thank lock Cian McCarron and scrumhalf Luke Coffey for handing them a second chance to deliver a first three-in-a-row for the school since 1964, with McCarron crossing for his side’s third try in the final minute and skipper Coffey splitting the posts into the gusty wind with the last kick of the game to level it up.

Thus St Mary’s were denied only a sixth-ever Cup triumph – and a first in 24 years – after a rousing second-half comeback.

St Mary’s scored 17 points without reply in response to going 10-0 down in the semi-final against Terenure, and Kieran Moloney’s charges did the same again in the decider, coming back from a 17-7 half-time deficit.

‘Rock had scored 124 points in the three games prior to the final but it was their rivals who managed the difficult conditions better overall.

First-half tries from hooker Harry O’Neill and centre Bernard White, along with two successful conversions and a penalty from Coffey, gave Blackrock the advantage going into the break.

St Mary's Daniel Tourish celebrates with Joseph Christle after scoring his side's second try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

St Mary’s had put themselves back in the contest through blindside flanker Eoghan Brady’s 33rd-minute try, with Paul Neary adding the extras.

And, with the wind at their backs in the second half, St Mary’s turned up the heat to thrilling effect. A scintillating backline move after Christopher Maguire’s initial break saw centre Daniel Tourish score beside the posts in the 48th minute.

The always dangerous Neary converted the try, then repeated the trick just five minutes later after St Mary’s took the lead for the first time through hooker Joseph Christle’s try.

Neary added a penalty with eight minutes remaining and St Mary’s thought their rearguard effort in the final stages was enough, only for a break down the right by O’Neill to give ‘Rock one last chance.

They kept their composure, with McCarron diving over, before Coffey delivered under the most intense pressure to set up another meeting of the sides.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: C McCloskey; A Vetjens, J Browne, B White, A Aschenbrenner; P Scally, L Coffey (capt); L Magee, H O’Neill, B Guerin; C Power, G Eggars; C McCarron, P Agnew, T Keaveney.

Replacements: R Kenneally for C Power (47 mins); R Keogh for P Agnew (51); L Golden for L Magee (53); L Hill for Keaveney (57); L Kelly for B Guerin (63), S Moloney for P Scally (67).

ST MARY’S COLLEGE: J Kelly; C Maguire, C Cantwell, D Tourish, N Sheehan; P Neary, J Fogarty; T Quigley, J Christle, D Kenny; E Brady, E Farrell; M Egan, A McGauran (capt), S Thornton.

Replacements: J Whitty for M Egan (47 mins).

Referee: Jack MacNiece.