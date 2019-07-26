Johnson rules out general election before October 31st Brexit deadline

Boris Johnson has ruled out calling a general election before the October 31st deadline for Britain to leave the European Union. The campaigning style of his first days in office his has fuelled speculation that the prime minister could call a snap election in October to seek a mandate for a no-deal Brexit.

But during a visit to Birmingham on Friday, Mr Johnson “absolutely” ruled out going to the polls before he delivers Brexit.

“The British people voted in 2015, in 2016, in 2017,” he said.

“What they want us to do is deliver on their mandate, come out of the EU on October 31st. They don’t want another electoral event, they don’t want a referendum, they don’t want a general election. They want us to deliver.”

Downing Street confirmed on Friday that Mr Johnson would not agree any Brexit deal with the EU until it agreed to drop the Northern Ireland backstop from the withdrawal agreement. He delivered the same message in calls with French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel.

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

“When the prime minister has these conversations with fellow leaders and the discussion moves on to Brexit, he will be setting out the same message which he delivered in the House of Commons yesterday,” a spokesman said.

“He wants to do a deal. He will be energetic in trying to seek that deal, but the withdrawal agreement has been rejected three times by the House of Commons. It is not going to pass. That means reopening the withdrawal agreement and securing the abolition of the backstop.”

Working relationship

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said there were no talks scheduled with the EU and made clear that the prime minister’s demand that the backstop should be scrapped was a precondition for starting negotiations.

“What we’ve done is set out our position and say that we are very ready and will be energetic in beginning talking, but we’re also clear-eyed about what needs to happen if we are going to be able to secure a deal which parliament can support. As I say, we are ready to begin talking, but we are clear what the basis for those discussions needs to be,” the spokesman said.

Mr Johnson has accepted invitations to visit Paris and Berlin but both capitals have stressed that they remain committed to the EU’s agreed position that the withdrawal agreement cannot be reopened. Amélie de Montchalin, France’s minister for European affairs, called on the British prime minister to create a working relationship with his EU counterparts.

“From our side, we need to be responsible. That means being clear, predictable and it means on the other side that we need to create a working relationship, that there aren’t games, posturing, provocations,” she told France 2 television.

Hardline Brexiteer Steve Baker has turned down a junior ministerial post in the Brexit department, saying he did not wish to be powerless while preparations for a no-deal Brexit were led by Michael Gove in the cabinet office.

“I have total confidence in Boris Johnson to take us out of the EU by October 31st. Disaster awaits otherwise,” Mr Baker said.