Court ruling puts builders at risk of going bust and buying property via your pension

Builders could be at increased risk of insolvency due to a High Court ruling, experts have said. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times
Ciarán Hancock
Tue Feb 10 2026 - 06:332 MIN READ

A High Court ruling on arbitration in construction payments disputes puts builders at increased risk of insolvency unless the Oireachtas changes the law, experts have warned. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Thousands of Irish women who lived in the UK may be entitled to a refund after being underpaid by British pension authorities. Dominic Coyle has the details on this potential windfall.

New rules mean that investing in property through your pension could be coming to an end, writes Fiona Reddan.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders what happens to the funds in a joint bank account when one of the account holders dies. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Running a newspaper is a tricky business and Jeff Bezos has made a mess of it at the Washington Post, writes our columnist Hugh Linehan.

Irish news publishers are under “grave threat” from artificial intelligence (AI), the Oireachtas committee on AI will hear on Tuesday. Hugh Dooley has the story.

Home building continued to slow in January as construction in the Republic declined for the ninth month in a row, figures from AIB show. Barry O’Halloran reports.

What will Warshonomics mean for US interest rates? Cantillon offers a view on Kevin Warsh, who is set to become the Federal Reserve’s new chief.

Cantillon also looks at how so-called dodgy boxes might not be so smart if they allow cyber hackers into your home.

In Me & My Money, Hothouse Flowers’ Fiachna Ó Braonáin tells Tony Clayton-Lea about his best value-for-money purchase – a lurid orange second-hand Renault Mégane that he bought eight years ago for €800 and which has seen him and his musical equipment safely to gigs across the country ever since without complaint or breakdown.

