Ghislaine Maxwell will not answer questions at US Congress hearing

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell aboard a jet, seen in an undated photo. Photograph: US department of justice

Jeffrey Epstein associate ​Ghislaine Maxwell intends to refuse to answer questions at a ‍Monday deposition before a US Congressional committee, according to her lawyer.

Maxwell, who was found guilty in 2021 for her role in ‌helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls and is currently serving a 20-year ⁠prison sentence, plans to invoke her fifth ‌amendment privilege ​against ‍self-incrimination and decline to answer all substantive questions.

Maxwell’s attorney did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Instead of answering ⁠individual questions, Maxwell plans to read a prepared statement at the beginning of her ‍deposition.

Ro Khanna, a Californian Democrat congressional representative, said in a statement that this position “appears inconsistent with Maxwell’s prior conduct, as she did not invoke the fifth amendment when she previously met deputy ‌attorney general Todd ‌Blanche to discuss substantially similar subject matter.”

Maxwell’s deposition comes as the US department ⁠of justice has released of millions of internal documents related to Epstein.

[ Focus on Epstein files misses scandal closer to homeOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile, UK police are assessing claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein.

Emails released by the US department of justice earlier this month appear to show the former prince sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore.

One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Mountbatten-Windsor just five minutes after being sent by his then-special adviser, Amir Patel.

The former duke made the visits in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010, conducting meetings and trade talks.

The former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. File photograph: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Additionally, on Christmas Eve 2010, Mountbatten-Windsor looped Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand province, Afghanistan.

Graham Smith, chief executive of antimonarchy campaign group Republic, said he had reported the allegations to police.

In a post on X, he said: “I have now reported Andrew to the (Thames Valley Police) for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations.

“I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”

Mountbatten-Windsor has previously denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

On Monday, Thames Valley Police confirmed they were assessing the fresh allegations.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”

It comes after the force last week said it was assessing allegations that a woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew in 2010.

The messages regarding official visits are dated after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

[ Noam Chomsky’s wife apologises for their ‘grave mistake’ in Epstein tiesOpens in new window ]

Mountbatten-Windsor previously told BBC’s Newsnight in 2019 he had cut off contact with the convicted paedophile in December 2010 during a visit to New York.

On February 9th, 2011, the former prince told Epstein he had visited a private equity firm the week before and “thought of you” as the financier, who was reportedly “looking for somewhere for money to go”.

Official government guidance highlights that the role of a trade envoy carries a duty of confidentiality regarding sensitive information.

“This may include sensitive, commercial, or political information shared about relevant markets/visits,” guidance from the UK department of business and trade reads.

The former duke served as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.

Mountbatten-Windsor features a number of times in the latest document dump, including in images apparently showing him crouch over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein’s New York mansion.

In 2022, the Mountbatten-Windsor paid millions of pounds to Virginia Giuffre, his main accuser, despite claiming never to have met her. – Reuters/PA