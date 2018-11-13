Brexit: EU and UK agree ‘main details’ of withdrawal agreement

The EU and UK have agreed the main details of a Brexit withdrawal agreement, including a mechanism to guarantee that there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland.

The deal is expected to be put to the UK cabinet tomorrow but reports suggest members of Theresa May’s government are to be briefed this evening.

The agreement involves the UK remaining in a customs union with the EU for a period after Brexit and specific other measures to ensure no border checks are needed on the island of Ireland.

The arrangement on the future backstop was first reported by The Irish Times last week.

The backstop is an insurance policy written into the withdrawal agreement guaranteeing no harder border on the island of Ireland. It would only be used as a last resort or the default option if the EU and UK cannot reach an overarching free trade deal that would make trade so frictionless that there would be no border between the EU and the UK, including on the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Options

Close attention will be paid to the terms on which the UK would be able to leave the customs union, with the deal believed to include three options.

One will be the conclusion of a long-term trade agreement between the EU and UK, the terms of which would guarantee no border checks on trade.

Sources in Dublin believe that the outline agreement offers sufficient guarantees in relation to the Border. However, the specifics of this will be closely examined by all sides.

The backstop agreed centres on the so-called UK-wide arrangement, where the whole of the UK would remain in a customs union with the EU for a period after Brexit. Specific other measures will be included for Northern Ireland.

The detail of the arrangement will be closely monitored by the DUP, who have objected to anything which would represent a new barrier to trade between the North and Britain. The DUP is key to guaranteeing Mrs May’s government a majority in Westminster.

The key issue in the last few days is understood to have been demands from the other EU members that the UK give sufficient guarantees to ensure its businesses will be operating on a level playing field if the UK remains in the customs union after quitting the bloc.

Briefed

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is understood to have briefed EU commissioners on the emerging agreement on Tuesday afternoon.

Responding to the reports that a deal had been agreed, a spokesman for Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney stressed that negotiations had not yet been completed.

“Negotiations between the EU and the UK on a withdrawal agreement are ongoing and have not concluded,” said the spokesman. “Negotiators are still engaged and a number of issues are outstanding. We are not commenting further on leaks in the media.”

Irish officials insisted that an agreement on a divorce deal and the backstop to avoid a hard border had to be agreed by the UK government and they would be watching how Mrs May’s cabinet responds to the text.

More to follow...