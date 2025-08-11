Gallagher brothers’ sibling Paul dropped from Oasis after-party in Dublin ahead of court date

Paul Gallagher, older brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this month on numerous charges. Photograph: Getty

Paul Gallagher, the older brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher, will no longer perform an Oasis after-party DJ set in Dublin ahead of his court appearance this month.

He was due to appear at The Grand Social this weekend to coincide with the Oasis reunion tour’s Dublin performances.

Police said in July that Paul Gallagher (59), who lives in East Finchley in north London, had been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place between 2022 and 2024, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 27th.

A spokeswoman for The Grand Social venue confirmed that Paul Gallagher “will no longer be DJing at our Oasis after-party”.

“Mani from The Stone Roses will DJ on Saturday night and Alan McGee will DJ on Sunday,” she said.

The promoters of the event, Up Close and Personal Promotions, have been contacted for comment.

Liam and Noel Gallagher announced last August that they would this year perform together for the first time since Oasis’s dramatic split in 2009.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour kicked off in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in July, before moving on to Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

The band have two upcoming sold-out performances at Dublin’s Croke Park, on Saturday, August 16th and Sunday, August 17th. – PA